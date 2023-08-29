‘I’m a convicted terrorist and went to bed with a gun… but a discovery in Maghaberry prison changed my life’

Father-of-two Stephen Greer from Bangor spent six years in prison for drugs, firearms and paramilitary offences. He started taking art classes during his last sentence and is now a working artist

I started selling drugs when I was about 18 or 19. It was Es and blow at first and then coke. I grew up in Bangor and in loyalist areas you can’t get involved with drugs without their influence. There’s not a lot goes on without their knowledge. Both sides have a lot of influence over their communities, but especially if you live in a loyalist stronghold. I eventually got an ultimatum from the UDA, which led me into that world.