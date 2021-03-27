'I'm known as the Tasmanian devil, I find it hard to say no', says Suzie Lee

Suzie Lee is back with a second series, showcasing the best of family cooking. She talks school days, self-employment and singing with Aine Toner

It's fair to say that the last month of Suzie Lee's life has been a whirlwind, even more so than the last two years. Speaking to Weekend about three hours after she finished filming her new TV show, Suzie Lee Home Cook Hero, coming to our screens from this Wednesday, she describes how the last few weeks have been.