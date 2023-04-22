In full bloom at 90, the Co Down sisters thought to be oldest triplets in the world

Birthday girls Primrose, Iris and Marigold set down firm local roots since moving from England as children, and the trio still live close to each other

The sisters celebrate their 90th birthday with family and friends in Holywood

From left: Primrose Page, Iris Bull and Marigold Milliken celebrating their 90th birthday at Holywood Gold Club

Primrose Page, Iris Bull and Marigold Milliken — thought to be the world’s oldest triplets — have celebrated their 90th birthday in Co Down, where they have lived for most of their lives.

The trio were born in Gillingham outside London on April 16, 1933.

Along with their parents and older sister, they moved to Northern Ireland when children and attended Belfast Royal Academy as pupils.

There is currently no set record for the oldest living female triplets, but Primrose’s son-in-law Maurice McLaughlin has an application pending for them with the Guinness World Book of Records.

Primrose lives in Holywood, Iris in east Belfast and Marigold in Bangor — all within just a few miles of each other.

“We’re very different people, but we absolutely adore each other, and I was so pleased at the (birthday) party,” said Primrose.

“My family was there, and a lot of our friends, and it was just lovely.”

The triplets have celebrated every birthday together bar two — in 2020 due to the pandemic, and when they turned 26, as Iris had been in hospital with tuberculosis.

Despite being here for most of their lives, they have not lost their English accents, but love their adopted home.

“I’m very fond of Northern Ireland,” said Primrose, who trained to be a nurse at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

“I enjoyed my career in nursing and then when my husband died I took over his stationery business, and then after that I looked after children, so I’ve had quite a busy life one way or another.”

Siblings Marigold, Iris and Primrose in 2018

Marigold was a telephone operator, an important job in the days before mobiles.

And Iris worked for a long time with deaf children on the Lisburn Road in Belfast.

She went on to join the Civil Service.

The three women have lived through some of the most remarkable times of the last century, including the Second World War, the Troubles and two coronations.

“Even though we were small, I remember the war, because where we lived in south-east Kent, the bombers were coming over every single night,” Primrose recalled.

“But, I think it gave us a bit of backbone.

“I remember the night before we did the 11-plus exam, my dad was speaking to a woman in her driveway across the road.

“She was then killed that night. Things like that could happen all the time.

“I remember the Queen’s coronation because we were able to see it on a friend’s television.

“Televisions weren’t as prevalent then. I had also just met my boyfriend and that was when we really started seeing each other, and we married later on.”

A long life also comes with heartache, and Primrose has survived her husband Wilbur and son Timothy, who passed away aged 56 three years ago after a long battle with cancer.

However, she believes “looking forward positively” is key.

“I’ve had, as everybody does, people that die, and those things are awful, but if you’re still left with a life, particularly on a nice and sunny day like today, just keep looking forward,” she said.

She revealed some of her other secrets of longevity and happiness.

“I think a lot of it is having been born in the early years of the war and fed on very healthy things — only 12 ounces of sweets a month and the meat was rationed. I think we had a much healthier diet back then.

“I like a few programmes like Mastermind and University Challenge, and reading the papers is definitely important to me. I get The Daily Mail and The Times every day and that keeps me up-to-date, and the little puzzles in it I think keep my brain going.

“The other thing is faith. The church family, we’re always generous to each other, and that’s a good thing too. As I say, love comes into it. Love for your family and your friends, that’s the most important thing.”

The triplets also have a great love of poetry and literature, with Primrose noting she believes the world has changed greatly.

“We were satisfied with much simpler things,” she said.

“I’m not a ‘moaning minnie’, but the lives people lead now are quite different.”

The last set of oldest Guinness-authenticated triplets were the Cardwells — Faith, Hope and Charity — who were born on May 18, 1899 in Texas. Hope was the last triplet to pass away in 1997.