In pictures: Thousands enjoy Mela as colourful celebration fills Botanic Gardens

‘Never in my dreams did I think it would get so big’ says founder as 17th event draws to a close

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th August 2023 - BELFAST MELA FESTIVAL ENDS ON A HIGH AT BOTANIC GARDENS The largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland drew to a close today (Sunday 27 August) at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day, where thousands gathered for a day of music, food, theatre, arts and dance. The 17th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, attracted thousands of people with different events held over nine days this year. The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Ryan Murphy at the Belfast Mela. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th August 2023 - BELFAST MELA FESTIVAL ENDS ON A HIGH AT BOTANIC GARDENS The largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland drew to a close today (Sunday 27 August) at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day, where thousands gathered for a day of music, food, theatre, arts and dance. The 17th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, attracted thousands of people with different events held over nine days this year. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th August 2023 - BELFAST MELA FESTIVAL ENDS ON A HIGH AT BOTANIC GARDENS Dusan Fulop pictured as the largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland drew to a close today (Sunday 27 August) at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day, where thousands gathered for a day of music, food, theatre, arts and dance. The 17th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, attracted thousands of people with different events held over nine days this year. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th August 2023 - BELFAST MELA FESTIVAL ENDS ON A HIGH AT BOTANIC GARDENS The largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland drew to a close today (Sunday 27 August) at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day, where thousands gathered for a day of music, food, theatre, arts and dance. The 17th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, attracted thousands of people with different events held over nine days this year. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th August 2023 - BELFAST MELA FESTIVAL ENDS ON A HIGH AT BOTANIC GARDENS The largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland drew to a close today (Sunday 27 August) at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day, where thousands gathered for a day of music, food, theatre, arts and dance. The 17th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, attracted thousands of people with different events held over nine days this year. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Pacemaker Press 26/08/23 The largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland drew to a close today (Sunday 27 August) at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day where thousands gathered for a day of music, food, theatre, arts and dance. The 17th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, attracted thousands of people with different events held over nine days this year. The Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy attended the finale event and said: “I have loved being part of the Mela Festival this year – it is such a fantastic culturally diverse event, bringing together the best food, music, arts and dance from across the world. “Today the festival culminated with an amazing Mela Day Finale where one of our city’s most loved parks was transformed into a wonderland full of happy faces. “Congratulations to ArtsEkta on an incredible nine days and thank you for giving me the opportunity to celebrate with you all!” Pic Pacemaker

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th August 2023 - BELFAST MELA FESTIVAL ENDS ON A HIGH AT BOTANIC GARDENS The largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland drew to a close today (Sunday 27 August) at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day, where thousands gathered for a day of music, food, theatre, arts and dance. The 17th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, attracted thousands of people with different events held over nine days this year. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th August 2023 - BELFAST MELA FESTIVAL ENDS ON A HIGH AT BOTANIC GARDENS The largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland drew to a close today (Sunday 27 August) at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day, where thousands gathered for a day of music, food, theatre, arts and dance. The 17th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, attracted thousands of people with different events held over nine days this year. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th August 2023 - BELFAST MELA FESTIVAL ENDS ON A HIGH AT BOTANIC GARDENS The largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland drew to a close today (Sunday 27 August) at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day, where thousands gathered for a day of music, food, theatre, arts and dance. The 17th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, attracted thousands of people with different events held over nine days this year. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Pacemaker Press 26/08/23 The largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland drew to a close today (Sunday 27 August) at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day where thousands gathered for a day of music, food, theatre, arts and dance. The 17th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, attracted thousands of people with different events held over nine days this year. The Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy attended the finale event and said: “I have loved being part of the Mela Festival this year – it is such a fantastic culturally diverse event, bringing together the best food, music, arts and dance from across the world. “Today the festival culminated with an amazing Mela Day Finale where one of our city’s most loved parks was transformed into a wonderland full of happy faces. “Congratulations to ArtsEkta on an incredible nine days and thank you for giving me the opportunity to celebrate with you all!” Pic Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 26/08/23 The largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland drew to a close today (Sunday 27 August) at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day where thousands gathered for a day of music, food, theatre, arts and dance. The 17th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, attracted thousands of people with different events held over nine days this year. The Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy attended the finale event and said: “I have loved being part of the Mela Festival this year – it is such a fantastic culturally diverse event, bringing together the best food, music, arts and dance from across the world. “Today the festival culminated with an amazing Mela Day Finale where one of our city’s most loved parks was transformed into a wonderland full of happy faces. “Congratulations to ArtsEkta on an incredible nine days and thank you for giving me the opportunity to celebrate with you all!” Pic Pacemaker

The largest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland drew to a close on Sunday at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day. Pic: Pacemaker

The Mela is an annual event in the city that honours a myriad of global cultures. Every year, the occasion attracts tens of thousands who come together to celebrate diversity and the individuals who exemplify it — with the Sanskrit translation of “mela” signifying “to meet”.

The misty rain and wet conditions didn’t put people off as children, adults and pets alike came out to enjoy the day.

Food vendors lined the perimeter of the gardens, offering various delicacies from across the globe.

Diverse musical strains bounced from the main centre stage right across the gardens, painting an audio landscape of cultural fusion.

Festival founder Nisha Tandon and Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy led a colourful procession through the park at the opening of the event.

In the absence of a first and deputy first minister amid the ongoing collapse of the Stormont Assembly, Jayne Brady, the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, attended on behalf of the Executive.

Colourful dancers at the Mela. Pic: Presseye

Ms Tandon said the first Belfast Mela in 2006 brought together just a couple of hundred people in Botanic Gardens. Seventeen years on, thousands of people attended events across nine days, finishing with a festival of entertainment in the park in the south of the city where it started.

“Never in my dreams did I think it would get so big,” she said.

“But we have a beautiful small team that puts so much effort into making this happen and the support we get from the public is immense, as well as our funders and sponsors, who feel that diversity, equality and inclusion is so, so important.

“Mela has become an important platform for so many diverse communities who now call Belfast home, enabling them to share and express their cultural identity.

“Let’s continue to celebrate everything that is good about our city and its people. We look forward to bringing you another cultural extravaganza of global music, dance, food, theatre and arts in 2024.”

Inside the Palm House, children sat cross-legged as they were encouraged to get in touch with their senses. They listened intently and engaged in the storytelling sessions led by interactive storytellers, allowing their imaginations to run wild.

Amidst the hustle and bustle, an inviting aura surrounded the Sahaja Yoga Meditation set-up.

Drummers take part in the Mela. Pic: Pacemaker

Sahaja Yoga is a meditation believed to “take you beyond mental, emotional and physical activity and allows you to experience the true self which lies within, bringing balance and a greater sense of well-being to your life”.

This Hindu-based form of yoga is practiced in more than 110 countries across the globe and was founded by Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, who is affectionately known as “mother” by those who practice the meditations.

The founder introduced the idea in 1970 and it has increased in popularity over the years.

Speaking about how the yoga manifests itself in their lives, Cristina Bruce, originally from Romania, and Hema Rathod, originally from India, described its benefits and how this form of healing “changed our lives for the better”.