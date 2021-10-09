In wheel time: learning to drive in a pandemic
For those hoping to get a driving licence, Covid and its disruption has meant the process has been slow and emergency stop. Louise Finn reflects on what it’s like learning to drive in a pandemic, talks to an instructor and a new R driver
Louise Finn
Driving. It’s not that I never wanted to learn, but there were always other things that I needed to do instead that seemed a bit more important. Besides, I’d always lived in a city and told myself I’d been doing my bit for the environment by walking or taking public transport.