In wheel time: learning to drive in a pandemic

For those hoping to get a driving licence, Covid and its disruption has meant the process has been slow and emergency stop. Louise Finn reflects on what it’s like learning to drive in a pandemic, talks to an instructor and a new R driver

Louise Finn learing how to drive through the pandemic with her driving instructor Ray Byrne. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegragh 08-09-2021

Louise Finn Sat 9 Oct 2021 at 08:00