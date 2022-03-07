International Women’s Day 2022: Five NI women working to promote environmental awareness

On International Women’s Day, the Belfast Telegraph spoke to five young women working to highlight the need to act on issues impacting all of our lives

Andra Vladu

Andra Vladu

Follow on Twitter: @Andra4Nature

Youth activist for Youth Climate Association Northern Ireland, the 19-year-old A-level student at Strathearn is hoping to study biological sciences at university.

“I was born in Romania and I grew up in the countryside surrounded by a load of nature. It was incredibly hard to get me in the house because I loved being outside so much,” she explains.

“I think I really developed such an interest in nature from a young age and I think that’s what led me to be involved in the climate movement at a campaigning level.

“When you start reading things like the IPCC report and the State of Nature report, then that kind of brings it home so much more. It was kind of a mixture of adding fuel to the fire of what I was already caring about.”

Involved in a broad range of climate activism, Andra says the sense of shared interest between her peers ensure this is a tight-knit community.

“I think we’re all very good at looking after each other as well because climate activism can definitely lead to a lot of burnout.”

Working for a common goal is one thing, as is individual effort, but what is vital is speaking to those in positions of power to effect positive change.

“It is kind of frustrating when you hear people say, ‘I care, but there isn’t much I can do’, and I think that’s a sort of negative approach to take to it because there is so much that every single individual can do.

“I’m not talking about individual change to a really high level, because it’s not fair to put everything on an individual.

“We really, really need adults to support us in this movement as well. We need them to understand the scale of the crisis and to communicate that to the politicians and to talk to them about the fact that we do want fast and deep and meaningful actions.

“It’s a matter of getting involved in the community and being an active citizen because we are currently in such an awful situation.

“We’re facing the climate crisis and facing the nature crisis as well and I think people maybe don’t really realise that because it’s not incredibly obvious here.

“We’re not really feeling the impact, but if we’re looking at countries who are suffering from droughts and floods and all these extreme weather events caused by climate change, I think that brings it a lot more closer to home.”

Kay Laverty

Kay Laverty

Follow on Instagram: @kay.laverty

A youth climate activist for Fridays For Future Northern Ireland, Kay is studying English and Politics at Queen’s.

Each Friday for the past 130 weeks Kay and Anna Kernahan have embarked on strikes for climate awareness and she speaks about the importance of global grassroots groups.

“In pretty much every country over the world there is a youth climate strike of sorts. Anna and I went to Cop26 and were meeting people from all over the world,” she says.

“I remember when I was a really small child my cousin was making a ‘Save the Planet’ poster.

“I was about 15 when I got properly concerned and started doing the school strikes. It’s annoying because you have to balance it out: is it passion or is it fear? I think it’s a bit of both.”

Grassroots movements are getting the message across, which Kay describes as ironic.

“We’re literally just a bunch of teenagers/young adults trying our best and posting stuff on social media. It can feel quite surreal when people go: ‘Yes, it’s really important that you guys are there and it’s essential’. But it’s: ‘Should we even be doing this?’”

However, climate literacy and raising awareness are vital if we are to fully engage with making effective changes.

“I would also say climate literacy, climate education is not promoted enough. Teaching kids the science and letting them know what is happening is important.

“Before Covid, we’d have hundreds of people out for the strikes and you have a lot of teachers bringing along these little kids, and that would be great.”

Climate change is not somebody else’s problem but while a certain level of personal responsibility is needed, so too is looking at those who can make widescale change.

“A lot of people feel the climate emergency is some sort of political stance as opposed to something that’s actually real and affects everyone equally and non-discriminately,” says Kay.

“We need to look at these big, powerful companies and the government because those are the only people who can make the actual change.

“We can do our recycling or buy a bamboo toothbrush or whatever, but what we need to do is to hold people accountable and create systematic change as opposed to individual change."

Rosalind Skillen

Rosalind Skillen

Follow on Twitter and Instagram: @rosalindskillen

Highly technical, industry specific vocabulary around the climate crisis can alienate those who potentially want to be involved, says the activist.

“I think the climate crisis is a crisis of communication. People know that climate change is happening and they know all about climate breakdown, but it’s just not resonating with people and their hearts and minds because we’re communicating in a language that people don’t understand,” says Rosalind (23).

“People are really afraid of not being an expert. There is this idea that you need to be an expert to be involved in the movement.”

Seeing the crisis as a human rights issue, Rosalind’s interest was sparked in learning about the harmful nature of fast fashion on garment workers and their rights.

“Then looking at a lot of environmental degradation and damage and how that was affecting people and continues to affect people every day and people living in poverty, it’s a social justice issue,” she explains.

“I think if we just think about it in terms of nature and wildlife, although the nature crisis is so important, we need to highlight that, we also need to look at the human aspect and how it relates so much with human rights violation and abuse around the world.”

It can be difficult for those living here to adequately understand the climate crisis considering many impacts are almost imperceptible.

“When it comes to language, I think it’s to do with speaking to people in a language they understand, but also understanding how you can deliver value for them. So Tearfund [NGO Rosalind volunteers for], for example, is a Christian organisation, and if I were to go into a church or faith community and talk about the climate crisis and why churches should begin to address it more, we’re talking to them in terms of language like creation care, stewardship, we’re not talking necessarily of climate change science.

“If you go into a business corporate context, we talk about it in terms of economic opportunity and great growth. The overall collective goal is the same: you’re wanting to engage that group of people or that organisation in the climate crisis. But you’re angling it in a way that resonates with them. That’s what people need to do more — understand their audience.”

Having worked on a mural to unite communities into backing significant climate change legislation, Rosalind sees the benefit of engaging creative and cultural sectors.

She will be speaking in Prague at a week-long conference on environmental education (Andra is also attending) about the climate crisis needing effective communication.

“It’s just so important for people from different cultures and communities to be together. Also, even from a language perspective, so much of this is in English and I know there’s a new movement of people talking about how it’s really inaccessible to people who don’t speak English as their first language. That’s also something we don’t always bear in mind either.”

Dakota Reid

Dakota Reid

Follow on Twitter: @ThisisDakota

The Environmental Management postgraduate at Queen’s has always been interested in nature and became more involved in activism at the beginning of the pandemic.

Given the swift reaction that countries had to Covid, she is optimistic change in terms of the climate crisis can occur.

“Yes, it does make me feel optimistic that I can see how we can really change and treat something like a crisis when we want to,” says the 22-year-old.

“Obviously we don’t want to have to be dealing with either a global health emergency, nor climate emergency, nor nature emergency.

“But at the end of the day, I think it is possible to react to these things quickly and ultimately we are investing in the measures we need to be taking now and we save ourselves a lot of economic and social environmental damage in the long-term.

“I think it does give me hope that we can act urgently and we can act radically, but obviously we’re yet to see governments really adopt that thinking and urgency to the environmental crises.”

Like Rosalind, Dakota is keen to use language that conveys the situation’s urgency and also that we understand the words we’re using.

“A lot of the words and phrases in the media, there’s a broad understanding. The phrase ‘greenwashing’ is something I’ve heard people use and people look blankly. It’s not a word that people necessarily understand yet it’s a really important word to convey the challenges we’re facing right now.

“It is important that people are aware of some of the jargon around these things. It’s also important that the language reflects the urgency. Instead of talking about climate change, which sounds quite incremental or not necessarily that concerning, going for things like climate crisis or climate emergency.”

Compassion for others, she says, is important and goes a long way.

“I think it’s as important to act for the other people as opposed to the people in Northern Ireland.

“I think it is important that we lower our emissions for the people in Bangladesh, people in Fiji and other places that are being affected now. But we will be affected.

“We see the projected levels of sea level rise. It’s going to affect a lot of people in Belfast. It’s going to affect the city centre. It’s going to affect a lot of low income communities in north and east Belfast.

“Not necessarily today, but it is the storm surge situations when flooding defences will be breached and we have rivers flooding as well, and the effects on food production here will be felt.”

Ciara Henry

Ciara Henry

Follow on Twitter: @CiaraHenry_1995

The Green Party representative for Bangor East/Donaghadee has had a lifelong love for animals which gradually saw her move into conservation projects and issues of species loss and biodiversity.

“Slowly but surely that branched off into greater interest in green economy and green politics and environmentalism as a whole, and transition politics,” says the 26-year-old.

She has been involved with the Greens since she was 18 and studying for a B.Tech in Animal Management.

“It wasn’t a mainstream ideology, but with such heavy coverage of things like Cop26, the IPCC report, I definitely think people are more aware, and not just people, specifically young people,” she says when we chat about how the issues put forward by her party since its inception are gaining traction.

Again, like many interviewees, she sees the benefit of collective campaign, but says: “You don’t need campaign groups and you don’t need young people on the street shouting and screaming if the things that are happening are working.”

Ciara worked with Ulster Wildlife’s Our Bright Future programme, a focus of which was outdoor education in secondary schools.

“There’s such a heavy push obviously in the early years to get kids outside, especially in nurseries and creches, and even at the start of primary school, but it seems to be once you get to key stage three and onwards, and certainly into secondary school, that completely falls by the wayside,” she says.

“How can you expect people to love, respect and want to learn about nature if you don’t get them outside and get them involved in it?”

Teaching climate education in schools is also important, she says.

“With a much heavier push on green education, green politics and politics as a whole,” she explains.

“Bringing the A-level Politics class up to Stormont to tell them how the political system works is great, but they’re the students who already know how to do it. We want to be telling kids in Citizenship in third year how to contact a councillor, what a councillor does, what a MLA does, what’s the difference in those jobs.”

Ciara also stresses the importance of getting more women in political roles and getting more men involved in campaign work, given that environmental campaigning is often viewed as women’s work.