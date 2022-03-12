IRA raid on Castlereagh Police Station: ‘People think they know what happened, but they’ve only seen a fraction of it’
Twenty years ago on St Patrick’s Day, the IRA carried out a raid on east Belfast’s Castlereagh Police Station in what has since been branded one of the most embarrassing security breaches of the Troubles
Allison Morris
The IRA is concealing the identities of hundreds of informers, known to them following the daring raid on the offices of Special Branch Headquarters at Castlereagh in east Belfast.