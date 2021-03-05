Is Northern Ireland hound heaven… or a dog eat dog world?
Belfast has been named among the top five UK cities to be a happy dog, according to a new index. Linda Stewart finds out if Northern Ireland really is pooch friendly
Linda Stewart
It's a dog's life in Belfast - and that's official. According to research published by OnBoy Pet Supplies, Belfast is one of the top five places in the UK to be a happy dog, thanks to its accessible parks, plentiful pet shops and surge in pet-friendly accommodation.