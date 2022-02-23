“It is the privilege of my lifetime to look after her”
Mindfulness practitioner Bridgeen Rea-Kaya, who trained under Thích Nhất Hạnh, on why we all need to be more self-compassionate and who is the blessing in her life
Catriona Doherty
For Bridgeen Rea-Kaya mindfulness is a lifestyle choice; a way of “living and being in the world”, and while she admits it’s not always easy to be mindful all the time, she believes the rewards are worth any effort. The 47-year-old Belfast woman teaches mindfulness, self-compassion and happiness practices to the general public and companies, charities and other organisations who are interested in improving wellbeing.