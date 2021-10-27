‘It took me a long time to process what white people had done to us’… Nandi Jola on living under apartheid before moving to Northern Ireland
Nandi Jola is a poet, storyteller and playwright. Recently she represented Northern Ireland at the TRANSPOESIE festival in Brussels. She talks about growing up under apartheid and what she has learned from living here
Audrey Watson
Nandi Jola never planned to settle in Northern Ireland. In fact, before her then husband was offered a job here by a recruitment company back in 2001, she’d never even heard of the place. Now 43, she came here aged 23 and settled first in Antrim, then Maghaberry and now lives in Portadown.