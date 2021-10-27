‘It took me a long time to process what white people had done to us’… Nandi Jola on living under apartheid before moving to Northern Ireland

Nandi Jola is a poet, storyteller and playwright. Recently she represented Northern Ireland at the TRANSPOESIE festival in Brussels. She talks about growing up under apartheid and what she has learned from living here

Wordsmith: Poet, storyteller and playwright Nandi Jola

Audrey Watson Wed 27 Oct 2021 at 07:00