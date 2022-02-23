It’s a wrap: we can’t get our fill of new look hot water bottles

Time-honoured way to stay warm makes comeback in updated form as power bills spiral

Snug fit: The Body Hot Water Bottle by YuYu can be used in a number of ways

They may have been with us for over 500 years, but hot water bottles are back in fashion in a big way in recent months.

Local stores and online retailers have reported an upsurge in sales of the traditional foot-warmer.

It’s not surprising considering the shocking hikes in electricity, gas and heating oil prices.

More and more people are seeking alternative ways of keeping warm, especially if they’re working from home all day.

Having changed little over the past century, the trusty old rubber bottles — or ‘heat therapy devices’ — have undergone a dramatic makeover, and have even become a must-have item in the TikTok world.

Trendy ‘wraparound’ versions, retailing for between £15 and £20 in shops like Argos, are flying off the shelves, whether to keep out the cold or not.

It comes in three components — a wraparound belt, the hot water bottle itself, and a bag to put it in.

All that’s needed is hot water — and a willingness to look a little silly in the comfort of your own home.

Having said that, remember how silly we thought we’d look wearing face masks?

It also has slots to put your hands in, and can attach to various parts of your body.

Another item gaining popularity is the ‘long’ hot water bottle.

At almost a metre, they generally cost a little more than the wraparounds.

You can place them around your neck, snuggle them in bed, and, as one online influencer described as a selling point, they are “perfect for sitting at a desk as they are so flexible and completely undetectable during Zoom meetings with your boss”.

On a more sensible note, these snake-like items’ elongated flexibility means they can also help relieve muscle tension and backache. Dunelm’s version is popular and priced at around £12, and their ‘teddy fleece’ neck-and-shoulder bottles, which cost under a tenner, are also doing a roaring trade.

The traditional square rubber or pvc bottle, however, has also been making waves — though not literally — on the market.

They have changed little since the early 1900s, when they were at their most popular, but their covers have.

Those fortunate people for whom cost is not an issue can visit the Vampire’s House homeware collection and splash out £165 on a floral silk satin cover, or £365 on a sequin-embellished velvet one.

For a slightly more modest £119, you can pick up a cashmere cover, while £40 for a rubber embossed black bottle may well be a bargain.

Whatever the price, soft, strokable covers are a must.

But when it comes to the basic bottle inside, expensive doesn’t necessarily mean better.

Which? Recently tested nine of them, ranging from £5 to £30.

They were filled up to two-thirds of their capacity and monitored on how quickly they cooled down, coverless, over three hours.

Researchers discovered that all of them were within an almost imperceptible two degrees centigrade of each other at the end of the test.

The advice: get yourself a cheap one and put what you’ve saved on a good, high-quality cover.

Of course, you could always be lazy and get an electric plug-in ‘hot water bottle’ without the liquid or potential for scalding leaks.

The first hot water bottles in the 16th century were simply brass or copper bed warmers containing hot coals and wrapped in soft cloth.

The rubber ones date from around 1875.

In 1903 Croatian Eduard Penkala patented the design for the hot water bottle we are all familiar with as a cheap and effective way of keeping a bed warm.

They declined in popularity towards the latter end of 1990s, largely due to an increase in homes with central heating and better insulation.

But they’re making a welcome return for cold feet and other parts of the body.