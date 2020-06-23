It's not an illusion! How these NI people slimmed down over lockdown

Faced with months at home, many NI people decided to kick-start a new healthier lifestyle. Mentalist David Meade, a husband and wife and a businesswoman talk to Stephanie Bell and Leona O'Neill

Broadcaster and world renowned keynote speaker David Meade (36) is best-known for his mesmerising illusions and mindreading skills. And during lockdown he's carried out a now you see it, now you don't trick of his own, losing three stone thanks to a break from stodgy airplane food and room service.