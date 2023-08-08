‘I’ve been living in my camper van for four years completely off-grid — my only cost is fuel’

Currently based in Chamonix, France, Shane Monks O’Byrne (28) from Dublin has lived full-time in his self-build camper van for the past four years

‘I fell in love with van life when I was 22 and living in Canada. I bought a simple van with a bed in the back and myself and my buddies drove from Canada all the way down to Mexico and back again. There’s an abundance of nature in North America and the whole focus was centred around the national parks.