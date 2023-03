Jane Shaw: Why I quit Brand Beckham to run wellness sanctuary on banks of the Bann

Twenty years ago she was a high-flier in a top London PR firm, but following a chance meeting one evening, her life took a very different turn

Country retreat: Jane Shaw with her dog George on the historic Elmfield estate in Co Down, where she is hosting a whole food and wellness market. Credit: Peter Morrison

Gail Walker Fri 11 Jun 2021 at 00:09