'Jewellery holds so much sentiment and emotion'
Supporting local craftspeople has never been more important. Arlene Harris spoke to three jewellery makers to find out what they do and why creating beautiful things means so much
Arlene Harris
There is no better gift than a piece of jewellery especially chosen for you by a friend or loved one. And while every piece is undoubtedly a treasure, there is something particularly special about a piece created by an artisan jewellery-maker and maybe even customised to suit your particular needs.