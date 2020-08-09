John Hume's dark night of the soul after criticism over Adams talks
The SDLP leader worked tirelessly for peace, but the barrage of criticism for opening talks with Gerry Adams would have a lasting impact. David Davin-Power remembers a 'mighty warrior' whose ultimate victory came at huge personal cost
By David Davin-Power
John Hume could be a tricky customer: his boundless confidence often appeared as a kind of egomania; his insistence on being heard could grate; his worries about his health, sadly ultimately borne out, were legendary.