John Hume's dark night of the soul after criticism over Adams talks

The SDLP leader worked tirelessly for peace, but the barrage of criticism for opening talks with Gerry Adams would have a lasting impact. David Davin-Power remembers a 'mighty warrior' whose ultimate victory came at huge personal cost

Secret dialogue: John Hume

By David Davin-Power Sun 9 Aug 2020 at 10:40