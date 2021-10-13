Journalist Alanna Mitchell: ‘This is a hinge moment for our civilisation… if we kill the oceans we kill the planet’
Ahead of its Irish premiere in Belfast, Canadian journalist Alanna Mitchell talks about turning her book Sea Sick into a powerful one-woman show
Audrey Watson
Being a performer never crossed the mind of Alanna Mitchell when she was growing up. One of four children of a scientist dad and artist mum, she was studious and bookish and had subsequently forged a successful career as a business journalist and author writing about science and social trends and specialising in environmental investigative reporting.