Jubilee Farm: The sanctuary in Larne helping refugees and asylum seekers

The cooperative enterprise in Larne is putting the culture back in agriculture

In early 2022 an agricultural student from Eritrea and a primary school teacher from Iran left their native lands to embark on an arduous journey that would end in Northern Ireland. Both were fleeing their respective countries for different political and personal reasons. They found sanctuary and solace in an idyllic setting overlooking Larne Lough in County Antrim by becoming volunteers at Jubilee Farm.