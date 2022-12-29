Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful on what we should do with our Christmas plastics

Households are encouraged to reconsider before discarding their festive plastics

With the Christmas season wrapping up for another year, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s civic pride initiative, Live Here Love Here, is calling on households to be mindful when it comes to plastic waste.

Chris Gourley, its waste and solutions pollution strategic lead, tells us about single-use plastic and its effects, and highlights the common festive plastics we can reuse or recycle responsibly.

What is single-use plastic and why is it a problem?

“There is a lack of understanding when it comes to plastic and its effects,” says Chris.

“Single-use plastics, or disposable plastics, are used only once before they are thrown away or recycled, and this wasteful mentality is, in short, senseless.

“These items are things like shopping bags, coffee cups, drinks bottles and most food packaging. Of course, some plastic is unavoidable, but we all need to be more selective and mindful, particularly when it comes to single-use plastics.

“Why? Well, because when plastics are discarded in the natural environment, they can take hundreds of years to break down, all the while leaching dangerous chemicals that threaten both humans and wildlife.”

Why is the festive period an important time to ask people to be mindful of waste?

“It’s a really busy time, so we can all be guilty of choosing convenience when it comes to decorating, gifting and hosting parties.

“It may seem hard to avoid single-use plastic at this time of the year but, in fact, there are many ways to minimise waste. Gift wrapping is one of the biggest contributors to household waste at Christmas, so the preferred course of action would be to store it up and reuse paper and gift bags again next year.

“Another suggestion is to avoid it altogether in favour of wrapping gifts in environmentally friendly fabric or newspaper. The glittery and shiny wrapping paper cannot be recycled.

“Christmas trees are another great example. A lot of families will be thinking about taking their tree down for another year, and will pack up their artificial trees and decorations into the attic, and use it again next year, which is wonderful.

“If we do purchase plastic, we should think of it as an investment, something we will use for many years to come.

“When it comes to real trees, our suggestion is to find a garden centre that converts them into wood chippings.”

What is the easiest way for households to recycle after the festivities?

“Councils across Northern Ireland offer kerbside recycling. The best thing to do is to search your local council website if you are unsure what should go into each bin. Councils have clear guidelines on what constitutes general waste and what can be recycled. Check out your local council’s website and you will ensure that your household waste is disposed of correctly.”

What advice would you give to households wanting to minimise plastic consumption?

“All of us at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful are hopeful that 2023 is the year the circular economy triumphs.

“Our over-reliance on plastic and our lack of understanding when it comes to disposing of it comes with obvious consequences for the public purse, human health, and our environment. It’s time we consider the scale of what we’re up against and recognise that waste is everyone’s problem, but equally everyone’s responsibility, and it’s time to shift the dial. Households can visit our website to sign up to our plastic promise — a pledge to refuse or reduce pointless plastic, along with the guidance on where changes can be made.”

​To take the plastic promise, visit https://www.liveherelovehere.org/PlasticPromise