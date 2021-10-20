KFC Foundation: Empowering young people of NI in their communities
The KFC Foundation has selected three non-profit organisations to receive grants to help fund crucial work and projects in communities here. Those three groups speak to Claire Craig about their plans
Claire Craig
In a year where there has been a significant increase in demand for local youth services to help young people navigate the challenges of the pandemic, non-profit and community organisations have faced one of the hardest years of funding on record.