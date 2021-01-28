Konnie Huq: 'Help reward the unsung heroes of this pandemic'

Presenter Konnie Huq talks about life in lockdown, her latest book, and Virgin Media's campaign for NI 'legends' to win £10,000 of tech

She holds the title of Blue Peter's longest-serving presenter (from 1997-2008) and has since gone on to write children's books and present shows including The Xtra Factor and King of the Nerds. Now Konnie Huq is backing a campaign to reward those who 'went above and beyond' to help others during the Covid-19 pandemic.