Last orders for Bogside Inn as iconic pub is bulldozed for £11m redevelopment in Derry
The Bogside Inn in Londonderry formed the backdrop to some of the formative events of the Troubles. As it’s bulldozed as part of an £11m redevelopment, Donna Deeney hears what made the ‘Bog Inn’ so special
Donna Deeny
The demolition squad is poised and ready to pull the curtain down on Londonderry’s most iconic pub, the Bogside Inn, which has been central to some of the city’s most historic events over the past 60 years.