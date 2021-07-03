Last orders for Bogside Inn as iconic pub is bulldozed for £11m redevelopment in Derry

The Bogside Inn in Londonderry formed the backdrop to some of the formative events of the Troubles. As it’s bulldozed as part of an £11m redevelopment, Donna Deeney hears what made the ‘Bog Inn’ so special

Memories: Paul Doherty outside the Bogside Inn. Credit: Martin McKeown

Donna Deeny Sat 3 Jul 2021 at 08:00