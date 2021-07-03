Last orders for Bogside Inn as iconic pub is bulldozed for £11m redevelopment in Derry

The Bogside Inn in Londonderry formed the backdrop to some of the formative events of the Troubles. As it’s bulldozed as part of an £11m redevelopment, Donna Deeney hears what made the ‘Bog Inn’ so special

Memories: Paul Doherty outside the Bogside Inn. Credit: Martin McKeown

Donna Deeny

The demolition squad is poised and ready to pull the curtain down on Londonderry’s most iconic pub, the Bogside Inn, which has been central to some of the city’s most historic events over the past 60 years.