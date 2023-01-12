Later-life learning: Strabane father-of-three on how local community group helped him graduate with an honours degree at the age of 40

Adrian Brown tells how a local community group helped him graduate and why he now volunteers on the charity’s committee

Just a few years ago, Co Tyrone father-of-three Adrian Brown felt like running away when it came to helping his children with their homework.

Adrian (46), from Strabane, was painfully aware of his own lack of education every time he sat down to help Jacob (11), Fred (7) and Bella (5) to do simple maths and English.

A heart defect, detected when he was aged five, meant he spent weeks at a time in hospital, missing valuable years of early schooling.

Determined to improve his knowledge and job prospects, he went back to study at the age of 40 and, after six years, was thrilled to graduate in 2021 with an honours degree in graphic design.

Now, Adrian feels so indebted to Strabane Community Unemployed Group (SCUG) for helping get him back into education that he volunteers on the charity’s committee. And his newfound expertise in technology has been put to good use helping secure funding for a new digital training hub launched by SCUG.

The hub, which has been made possible with a £353,218 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, will give people who are unemployed the chance to enhance digital training, mentoring and qualifications, providing new skills, improving prospects and helping build confidence and self-esteem.

These are exactly the skills Adrian lacked but can now enjoy thanks to support from SCUG.

“I missed out on a lot of my education because of a heart defect I was diagnosed with at the age of five,” he says.

“I had hospital appointments monthly — and sometimes weekly — right up until I was 16. I just fell through the cracks.

“I left school with two GCSEs and opportunities were limited for me. This led me to wander aimlessly for years suffering low confidence and low self-esteem. I was unemployed and did delivery jobs. I felt I had unfinished business with my education.

“When I became a father and was at the stage of helping my children with homework, I struggled with the maths and even the English.

“At first, when I went to SCUG, it was to try to get some essential skills in maths, English and ICT so that I could at least help my children.

“I realised that I enjoyed digital technology and it just snowballed.

“Now, I am looking at a career as a freelance graphic designer and homework with the kids is now something we try to enjoy.”

Initially Adrian studied maths, English and ICT through a North West Regional College (NWRC) course run at the SCUG, completing exams equivalent to grade C in GCSE.

He then studied for an OCN NI Level 3 in creative arts and digital technology at the Nerve Centre in Derry, before returning to NWRC to complete a UAL Level 3 diploma in foundations studies art and design, which he finished with a distinction.

Having caught the education bug, he then enrolled in Letterkenny Institute of Technology where he completed an honours degree in graphic design.

His journey awakened in him a love of art.

“When I did the first ICT course at SCUG, there was a publishing module to create flyers for a fictional company,” he says.

“The module was to last eight weeks and I completed it in five-and-a-half hours.

“My artistic side was reawakened and I was encouraged by the co-ordinator to explore it further.”

As well as enjoying study, Adrian, as he progressed through his new qualifications, felt his confidence grow.

He said: “I would never have spoken in a group before and always had low self-esteem. I had no choice at college, where I had to do presentations as part of my coursework, and that has really helped to boost my confidence.

“Before I finished my course at NWRC, I received an offer from Letterkenny Institute of Technology for a place in a BA honours degree in graphic and digital design. I graduated with a 2:1 ordinary bachelor’s degree on January 22, 2021.

“It has been life-changing for me. I now hope to freelance as a designer or have a go at starting a small business of my own.”

Adrian has now been able to use his new expertise to help SCUG as it prepares to launch a digital technology hub in Strabane.

For the past 30 years, the charity has helped thousands of people gain employment and new careers through its delivery of educational and recreational programmes.

Perpetua Foley has been leader of the group for the past 10 years and is delighted to have secured funding for the new hub.

She says: “There is no digital training at all in Strabane. Anyone who wants to study it has to travel to Derry or Omagh.

“As well as young people, we get a lot of people into our programmes who are in their thirties and who have reared their families and want to better themselves.

“Children learn differently now and parents want to be able to help them with their schoolwork, which is why our basic skills courses are so popular.

“The National Lottery funding has enabled us to employ an administrative assistant and a co-ordinator for the new hub, who will help develop the courses and oversee recruitment.

“We have a lot of rural areas around Strabane and this is going to give so many people a chance.

“The hub will also give people who are unemployed, and young people who are not at school or who are under-performing at school, valuable volunteering and recruitment opportunities.

“We would really like to thank the National Lottery, because without its funding it wouldn’t have been possible. The new digital hub is going to make such a change to people’s lives.”

As for Adrian, he is a perfect example of just how a scheme like this can transform lives.

He adds: “I was delighted to join the committee at SCUG because of my own journey; I wanted to help out and give something back.

“I’m not the only one to have gone back to education thanks to SCUG; many others younger and older than me have done it. For me, it was a case of better late than never.

“My kids and I now have a bit of fun doing homework, especially maths.

“I used to struggle with basic maths. Numbers used to overwhelm me and I would have run a mile before helping with their homework. Now, we can do it together.

“My journey has been empowering on a personal level and I hope it will encourage others to see that it is never too late to come back to education and fulfil their potential. Dream, believe, achieve.”

Find out more about SCUG’s new digital hub by calling 028 7138 3927 or emailing scug@hotmail.co.uk