Laurene Agnew’s endometriosis took a long time to be diagnosed as Loughmacrory native aims to highlight condition that affects one in 10 women

‘I suffered for years as experts said my agonising periods were normal and I was overreacting’

Challenge: Cormac, who is doing a triathlon in aid of Endometriosis UK, Laurene and their brother Nigel

Loughmacrory native Laurene Agnew has had endometriosis for almost two decades. She has undergone seven surgeries, been through fertility testing and treatment, experienced miscarriage, been put into a medically induced menopause twice, tried many hormone therapies and been subjected to numerous invasive examinations.