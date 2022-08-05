L’Chaim: How the Jewish community shaped Northern Ireland

An important website outlining the contribution and heritage of Jewish people here sheds light on the stories of those who contributed to local society, writes Anne Marie McAleese

In the 1970s a German-born Jew was one of the largest employers in Northern Ireland. Few, if any, of Rolf Noskwith’s workers were aware that three decades earlier during the Second World War, he had also been one of the youngest and most significant code breakers at the now famous Bletchley Park operation in Milton Keynes.