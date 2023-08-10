Leadership consultant and author on how to transition from your current career or company

‘Small wins lead to big gains’

What uniquely comes to mind when people think of you? A great encourager of people? An excellent communicator? A moving vocalist? A formidable activist? A talented athlete? A captivating orator? If nothing superlative comes to mind when people think of you, that is a problem, because it means you’re not known and regarded for anything special.

Your gift is inherent, but it must still be developed and refined with diligence before it is ripe and ready to share with the world – and you get paid for it. No company can fire your gift. Your gift will survive a crisis and outlast any pandemic. However, only you can activate it and determine what to do with it.

Some people know the gifts they possess while others do not. For me, I rediscovered and confirmed my gifts in the following ways.

Go back to the days of your youth. As children, we lived out our imaginations. What do you remember doing for fun as a child? Who did you want to be when you grew up? What seemed to click for you?

Reflect upon what feels natural to you. What type of work or activity feels like a natural extension of who you are? What work or activity gives you energy and makes you feel strong? If money weren’t an issue, what might you dream of doing?

Think about what you are known for. What do others say you do well? What does your team or your leader repeatedly select you, or favor you, to do? What physical, mental, or spiritual qualities do you possess that people admire?

Identify what makes you angry. Your gift is not only meant to serve others, but it is also meant to solve a problem. What you often complain about could indicate your gift.

Pursue additional opportunities at your job. Take advantage of opportunities that stretch you. Learn what you like and don’t like. If you discover you have a particular knack or curiosity for something, follow it.

Serve. Volunteer your time in a ministry, non-profit, or other service organisation that you care about. Which committees or groups do you naturally gravitate to and are a natural fit?

Consider your environment. Gifts are often stifled, caged, or buried in toxic, non-productive environments. Just like seeds need to be in the right environment to sprout, you need to be in the right space for your gift to be encouraged, nurtured, and developed.

Know your specialty. There is something you can do that nobody else can, at least not quite like you. There’s a unique quality you possess that affects others, breathes life, and adds value. What is it?

Seek your Source. If you are a person of faith, connect with your Source. Search yourself, reflect, meditate, pray, and listen to what your spirit is telling you.

Prepare for the Pivot

Preparation is a major key to smooth transitions. Whether you choose to apply for another job within a company, apply to a different company altogether, or just simply make the pivot from a company to start your own business, you would be wise to set yourself up to win, especially if you have family responsibilities.

These are steps I took to prepare for my pivot out of corporate America:

Believe in yourself and in your value. This is the hardest step. You must overcome your own self-doubt and believe you are capable, enough, and worthy of something better than what you have.

Do not make an emotional decision. Are you offended at the office? Well, people come and people go; it’s more important that you love your work. Don’t get into your feelings when making an important career shift, and make sure you are not the problem, either. Do you currently have a good opportunity? Are you growing? Are you utilising your gifts? Is there a viable career path ahead of you? Think it through. If you don’t have absolute peace about leaving your employer, then stay. Maximise every opportunity you can from your company first before you take the leap.

Create a vision board. What do you want to be known for? What does success look like for you? Put your purpose into pictures and post them on a board. This is so you can remind yourself of where you’re headed and encourage yourself that the best is yet to come.

Develop a plan but set small goals at a time. The vision board is the big picture, but your plan should also include small goals and daily habits, ones that will move you toward your desired future. Small wins lead to big gains. Set small goals that you know you can attain first, as this will fuel your momentum and motivation to set even bigger goals later. This step is imperative for individuals wanting to make the pivot from a company to becoming their own boss.

Work toward your vision/dream after you get home from the office. If your desire is to start a business, keep your day job if necessary. Focus on completing at least one action item a day to develop your business. There is always something you can do. It doesn’t matter how small the action is, just maintain a daily habit of working toward your vision or dream so that you’re always moving. Momentum requires movement.

Get the training, certification, development, and/or experience you need (or enough of it) prior to your pivot. Before you transition from one role or job to another, make sure you maximise every opportunity afforded to you in your existing role to set you up for success. If you plan to start your own business, utilise every resource that your company will pay for to develop and credential you, if possible.

Obtain best practices from other people who made career pivots to pursue their dream. Learn from the experiences of individuals who have walked the path you’d like to take. There are many people who have taken risks to pursue their dream who can offer advice, stories, encouragement, and hopefully, connections.

Have seed money set aside. If your goal is to exit your company to start your own business, it would be wise to have money set aside for start-up and personal living expenses. Yes, you can always take out a business loan, if approved, but having your own money stashed aside provides extra peace of mind. Saving money requires discipline, so be ready to make sacrifices for the sake of your goals.

Don’t leave alone. If you decide to make the pivot, have a team or community in place to help you—for example, someone who understands your industry, someone who understands accounting, another who knows legal concepts, and/or someone who is skilled in marketing. These can be your friends, mentors, partners, or paid professionals. They should believe in you and your vision, encourage you, and provide a measure of accountability to your goals. Make sure you trust them.

Own Your Opportunities (Post Hill Press, £20.22)

Expert speaker and leadership consultant Juliet Hall helps others understand what’s possible when they bet on themselves. The above is an extract from her book Own Your Opportunities (Post Hill Press, £20.22)