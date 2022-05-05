Learning with curiosity: The adults who are returning to the class room

An episode of comedy Derry Girls saw Ma Mary open up about her education dreams. Arlene Harris speaks to two adults who returned to the classroom

While the teenage stars of Derry Girls want nothing more than to leave school and get on with their lives, Ma Mary (played by Tara Lynne O’Neill) shocked them all when instead of harbouring a guilty secret about an illicit affair, as they had thought, she was in fact attending night classes in English literature.