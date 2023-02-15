Libraries NI Reading Well Collection encourages children to talk with parents about their emotions and worries

The Reading Well Collection is a set of books for primary aged children which helps them to understand and manage their health and wellbeing. Libraries NI Service Development Officer Kim Aiken says the books help children to open up about their thoughts and feelings.

“The books have been chosen by children, carers, health experts and librarians,” Kim says.

“They are endorsed by leading health organisations such as NHS England, Mind and the Royal College of GPs. It’s hoped that by sharing books together in a relaxed manner that it opens up the conversation to talk about things that some children may find difficult.

“The 33 books on the list have been selected to encourage conversations about feelings, emotions and worries between children and their parents or carers. Some children find it easier to talk about what is happening to the character in the book in the first instance and then to use this as a springboard to share about themselves.”

The Reading Well for Children catalogue is available from all libraries across Northern Ireland, and topics explored in it include grief, anxiety, bullying and staying safe online. The collection is aimed at primary school children aged seven to 11. It caters for different reading levels, and includes picture books and more challenging reads for older children. The catalogue comprises six sections: Healthy Minds, Worries, Feelings, The World Around You, Dealing With Tough Times and When You Have a Condition.

“When You Have a Condition explores managing and living well with, for example, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, dyslexia and obsessive compulsive disorder,” Kim explains.

“One of the titles, Questions and Feelings About: Having a Disability by Louise Spilsbury, is designed to help adults approach issues with a child that can be hard to talk about. It is designed to help children with their questions and feelings about disability and what that means; a perfect aid to help children open up and explore how they feel and to talk about steps they can take to help them cope.

“In Can I tell you about ADHD?: A Guide for Friends, Family and Professionals by Susan Yarney and Chris Martin, we meet Ben — a young boy with ADHD. Ben invites readers to learn about ADHD from his perspective. He helps children understand what it means to have it and describes what it is and how it feels. Ben explains how he was diagnosed and what he has learnt about ways to relieve his symptoms, and how friends and adults can help at home and school.”

Dealing With Tough Times delves into issues such as grief, loss and illness. Two books in the collection are If All the World Were... by Joseph Coelho and The Colour Thief: A family’s story of depression by Andrew Fusek Peters and Polly Peters.

“If All the World Were... is a moving, lyrical picture book is about a young girl’s love for her granddad and how she copes when he dies,” Kim says.

“This beautifully illustrated, powerful and ultimately uplifting text is the ideal way to introduce children to the concept of death and dying, particularly children who have lost a grandparent.

“The Colour Thief is about a young boy who loves spending time with his dad, doing fun things together. When his father becomes sad and distant, he doesn’t understand and believes he has done something to make his dad like this, despite being told otherwise.

“The story is written from the child’s perspective and is the perfect book to read with children who are trying to understand the cause and effects of depression. It provides reassurance that depression passes, and that their parents are not lost to them.”

Kim continues: “I think everyone would agree that at the minute life is difficult for everyone, children and adults alike”.

She points out that children can experience issues with family, friends, peer pressure and life pressures can mount up, and she signposts families to the Healthy Minds catalogue.

“As parents we naturally think about keeping our children’s bodies healthy, but What’s Going On Inside My Head? by Molly Potter explores practical ways we can keep our minds in good shape as well as our bodies,” Kim says.

“By talking about positive self-image, emotional intelligence, relationships, and mindfulness, this book will help children develop healthy habits and good coping strategies from the start. It’s presented in a child-friendly but no-nonsense way and helps to establish solid foundations for every child’s current and future wellbeing.

“How Not to Lose It : Mental Health — sorted by Anna Williamson helps you to become the boss of your brain by creating healthy habits, staying in the moment, breaking negative thought patterns and finding things to be happy about; something we all need right now.”

Kim urges parents and carers to think about the bigger picture when it comes to reading.

“Michael Rosen, one of our most famous children’s authors, was on BBC Breakfast recently,” she says. “He talked about a ‘magic triangle’; a book, a child and an adult, and the power of sharing a story with children. Reading, he said, is more than just reading the words in a book, it’s about community and relationships between the people involved.

“Reading Well for Children titles offer the opportunity to share books, but more importantly to help to build safe and effective relationships in families and communities so that were there are concerns, worries and questions that they can be explored in a safe and informative way. That’s a really important thing when the world is changing at an alarming rate.”

Supporting and connecting with the local community is one of the reasons why the service development officer is passionate about her role.

“I love having the opportunity to make a difference to people, whether that’s young people or our older customers,” Kim says.

“Sometimes that’s about being able to put books like the Reading Well for Children collection into all of our libraries, or it might be about providing SAD lamps that adults can use in libraries to help with their mental health and wellbeing. There is so much going on in libraries every day of the week that provides a vital service to people in their local community and it’s good to be a part of that.

“Throughout February we are inviting you to join with us for Give it a Go month. There will be lots of activities happening to encourage and inspire both adults and children to try something new or learn a new skill. The full programme can be found online.

“World Book Day takes place this year on March 2. As usual we are encouraging everyone to visit a library on the day dressed as their favourite book character.”

Although members of the public can browse through the books in any library, you need to be a member to borrow a copy. Its free to register and it can be done online or in one of the 98 branches and mobile libraries across Northern Ireland. Some titles are available as eBooks and can be downloaded to a tablet or mobile.

For more information, see www.librariesni.org.uk