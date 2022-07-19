Life as a forensic cleaner: ‘Sometimes we clean properties that were used as drug dens or grow houses - we have to be very careful on those jobs’
Forensic cleaner Micheál Holahan from Ratoath, Co Meath and his business partner provide specialist cleaning for everything from crime scenes and hoarding to flood and fire damage
Micheál Holahan
‘Myself and my business partner Brendan Reilly started out in the fire and flood damage restoration industry. It kept us busy — and it still does — but I always wanted to do crime-scene cleaning.