Linzi Rooney, owner of Belfast shop Born & Bred: ‘The business gives me the ability to fuel my need to create’

Linzi Rooney speaks to Arlene Harris about supporting local artists and making art accessible

Niche products: Linzi Rooney, owner of Born & Bred. Credit: Elaine Hill Photography

Linzi Rooney had always been creative and from a young age, loved nothing more than transforming ideas and thoughts into something beautiful and colourful. But with the added bonus of having a father with an artistic job, art was an integral part of her childhood and this, she says, is the reason why it is now central to her career.