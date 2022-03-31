Linzi Rooney, owner of Belfast shop Born & Bred: ‘The business gives me the ability to fuel my need to create’
Linzi Rooney speaks to Arlene Harris about supporting local artists and making art accessible
Arlene Harris
Linzi Rooney had always been creative and from a young age, loved nothing more than transforming ideas and thoughts into something beautiful and colourful. But with the added bonus of having a father with an artistic job, art was an integral part of her childhood and this, she says, is the reason why it is now central to her career.