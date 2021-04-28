Lives less ordinary: 'There is no shortage of women happy to get their hands dirty'

Driving giant machinery is all in a day's work for Sinead Molloy. She tells Audrey Watson why she's determined to help other women find valuable work in the building industry

Hard graft: Sinead Molloy loves working in the building industry

Audrey Watson

Sinead Molloy is not your typical career woman. Including a 10-year stint in Australia, she's spent most of her working life driving 40-tonne trucks and operating giant cranes and other heavy haul machines on building sites above and below ground.