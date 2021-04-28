Lives less ordinary: 'There is no shortage of women happy to get their hands dirty'
Driving giant machinery is all in a day's work for Sinead Molloy. She tells Audrey Watson why she's determined to help other women find valuable work in the building industry
Audrey Watson
Sinead Molloy is not your typical career woman. Including a 10-year stint in Australia, she's spent most of her working life driving 40-tonne trucks and operating giant cranes and other heavy haul machines on building sites above and below ground.