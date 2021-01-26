'Lockdown broke me: After 15 years of sobriety, I drank. Secretly, alone. Nobody knew - I made sure of that'
Being sober for many years did not protect Suzanne Harrington when she became disconnected from her support structure due to pandemic restrictions. She talks about the shame of relapse and getting back on track
Suzanne Harrington
This January, I would have been 15 years sober. In 2006, after 24 years of drinking addictively, I crawled - metaphorically - into a meeting of recovering alcoholics, got with the abstinence-based recovery programme, and never looked back.