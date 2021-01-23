Looking to pick up a new skill? From painting to fitness to learning a new language - the best NI talent share their expertise
As we are well into the third lockdown, staying positive isn't always easy. But one thing guaranteed to keep the spirits up is learning a new skill. And with some impressive NI talent offering to share their expertise online, now is the perfect time for picking up something new. Claire O'Boyle hears from just some of the super tutors out there to find out what you could be learning from the comfort of your own home in 2021.