Lost orders: Four publicans share experiences of Covid lockdown

It’s been a year since publicans pulled down the shutters ahead of the first national lockdown — and they’re still shut. Margaret Canning talks to four of them to hear about the stresses of the last 12 months and their hopes for the future

Shutdown: many pubs have been closed now for the best part of a year

Margaret Canning Sat 20 Mar 2021 at 09:16