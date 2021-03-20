Lost orders: Four publicans share experiences of Covid lockdown

It’s been a year since publicans pulled down the shutters ahead of the first national lockdown — and they’re still shut. Margaret Canning talks to four of them to hear about the stresses of the last 12 months and their hopes for the future

Shutdown: many pubs have been closed now for the best part of a year

Every day for the last 12 months, publican Pedro Donald has gone out cycling from his home in south Belfast. On his bike ride, he calls to his pubs, The Sunflower, off Royal Avenue, and The American in Dock Street.