Lost orders: Four publicans share experiences of Covid lockdown
It’s been a year since publicans pulled down the shutters ahead of the first national lockdown — and they’re still shut. Margaret Canning talks to four of them to hear about the stresses of the last 12 months and their hopes for the future
Margaret Canning
Every day for the last 12 months, publican Pedro Donald has gone out cycling from his home in south Belfast. On his bike ride, he calls to his pubs, The Sunflower, off Royal Avenue, and The American in Dock Street.