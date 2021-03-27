Loyalist anger growing over Irish sea border, but does that mean there is a potential threat to peace?
The Irish Sea border has led to a racheting-up of tensions in loyalist communities. But how big a threat do the main paramilitary organisations pose?
Allison Morris
While the potential threat from dissident republicans was often raised during the three years of Brexit negotiations, little consideration was given to how loyalists would react to what they perceive to be a betrayal of their sovereignty with a customs border in the Irish Sea.