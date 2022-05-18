Maghaberry inmates work on a magical garden for children impacted by cancer

The Cancer Fund For Children have opened the enchanting doors to its new Narnia Garden. Residential Services Manager Raphael O’Connor tells Catriona Doherty about the services provided by the charity and their latest offering

Beth and Hannah McConville enjoying the archery lane at the new Narnia Garden

Catriona Doherty Wed 18 May 2022 at 07:59