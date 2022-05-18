Maghaberry inmates work on a magical garden for children impacted by cancer
The Cancer Fund For Children have opened the enchanting doors to its new Narnia Garden. Residential Services Manager Raphael O’Connor tells Catriona Doherty about the services provided by the charity and their latest offering
Catriona Doherty
Work has just been completed on The Cancer Fund For Children’s Narnia Garden outdoor facility on the grounds of their purpose-built therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge, in Newcastle, County Down.