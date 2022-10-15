Magician Joel M: ‘I can’t imagine what my life would have been like if I hadn’t got into magic’

Bangor mentalist and magician Joel Mawhinney is back doing what he loves most — performing up close with live audiences, writes Stephanie Bell​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The 25-year-old is thrilled to be back on stage after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 when his career took an unexpected turn due to boredom. Joel started to post videos online “for something to do” when his shows were cancelled during the pandemic.

Now 1,600 videos, 20 million online followers and over 1 billion views later, he has become a star of the internet, and no one is more surprised than the man himself.

He says: “After 20 years of work it was like a tipping point when overnight it just seemed to go viral.

“When I started making videos two years ago, I had no idea what I was doing, and I really sucked at photography.

“My gigs had been cancelled and I really just started to do the videos to make people smile during lockdown.

“I love magic, it is my whole life and all I have ever wanted to do was be a magician.

“At first the videos were just a way for me to keep doing what I like to do and relieve the boredom of lockdown.

“I had never really used social media before as a way to get my name out as I always and still do love to perform live.

“I was lucky that things started to move very fast and to now have 20 million followers across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram is just crazy.

“It’s like a silly number and I feel like I don’t deserve it.”

Whilst Joel may have won the hearts and minds of millions worldwide with his online tricks, closer to home there is only one heart he was determined to capture — that of new girlfriend, the current Miss Great Britain Eden McAllister.

A glamorous couple, they have become inseparable since first meeting at an event in February of this year.

Joel has accompanied Dundonald law student Eden (23) on many of her official engagements as Miss GB, while she has travelled widely with him to his many magic gigs, including his first overseas shows in Canada this summer.

Miss GB Eden McAllister and boyfriend Joel Mawhinney

Admitting to being totally infatuated with his new partner, he says: “Eden is a dream. It has been so lovely. Even though this year she has been busy with Miss GB she always finds time to help me and goes above and beyond.

“She is a very caring and kind wee soul and the fact that she is also beautiful helps! She really is an absolute dream.

“She wants to be my assistant and people have been asking for us to do videos together and all I can say is ‘watch this space’.”

Joel may be modest about his sensational debut online but the tricks which have earned him such a huge following have been honed over two decades of dedicated hard work and practice.

He was first introduced to magic at the age of five by his grandfather, Noel Wilson (79), who is now one of his biggest fans.

He recalls: “My papa loved Paul Daniels back in the day and when I was five, he brought me into a shop called Magic Master and we stayed in there for hours.

“He bought me a couple of magic tricks and that was it for me, I was hooked. It’s all I have ever known since then. I can’t imagine what my life would have been like if I hadn’t got into magic.

“It was an obsession for sure and in a way it still is.”

Trying to perfect his art as a young boy, he relied mostly on books to build his repertoire and spent most of his spare time working to perfect his tricks.

He was 13 when his parents took him to see world famous American magician Josh Jay perform in Belfast and from that moment on Joel vowed that he too would one day be on stage.

He says: “I always thought I would be able to do magic as a career if I worked hard enough but when I saw Josh Jay, it was like a light bulb moment.

“He really inspired me, and I started doing magic in the playground at school for practice. There were some terrible tricks which my friends had to sit through!”

A former pupil of Bangor Grammar, he studied for A-levels in English, History, Music and Drama, leaving school at 18 to pursue his dream of becoming a magician.

He had just started to build a name for himself as a talented mentalist and magician when lockdown happened in 2020.

His viral videos raised his profile almost overnight and within a few months he had been offered his own three-part TV series Life is Magic by BBC NI.

Magician Joel M

Then last year he unexpectedly made national TV headlines when he impressed Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard with a live card trick on Good Morning Britain.

Joel left TV presenter Kate open-mouthed when he made the corner of a card she requested disappear before a stunned Kate discovered it in a book in front of her.

The famous presenter branded the local man “incredible”, and her reaction made headlines in national papers as well as across social media.

Joel admits: “Performing on GMB was a dream. Almost literally, I had hardly woken up by the time the cameras started rolling! Everyone was so lovely, and Kate’s reaction was absolutely hilarious.”

This year has also seen his fame spread across the pond to Canada where he performed his first ever shows outside of Northern Ireland.

He says: “I have an amazing little team behind me, and I am still filming videos and also doing a lot more travelling.

“I used to work a lot of weekends but now I enjoy doing corporate shows during the day which has given me my weekends back.

“I love doing mentalism which can be hard to translate over camera, so I keep the classic card tricks for online.

“Derren Brown is my hero, and I was lucky enough to have met him and American illusionist Criss Angel as well as Dynamo.

“My head spins just thinking about it as these are people who I grew up with and could quote every line from their TV shows as I watched them so much as a little kid.”

Having met his childhood heroes in person, wowed millions of fans of his own online and found love along the way, Joel admits that at just 25-years-old, life for him right now really is kind of magic.

He adds: “I always think about how lucky I am to be doing this as a job.

“I just hope to do more live shows, travel a bit more and maybe do some more TV down the line.

“As long as I get to continue to do magic and people enjoy it then I’m happy.”

Follow Joel on Instagram @itsjoelm