Make-up masterclass: Top eight gift sets for the beauty junkie in your life

Paddy McGurgan is one of NI's best-known beauty experts and here he has picked out some of the best beauty sets for that perfect present or Secret Santa

Shiseido mini gift kit, £20, lookfantastic.com

Smashbox Cosmic Celebration lash and liner set, £24, Boots

Glamglow x Becca We Know Glow set, £25, Space NK

bareMinerals Bare Glow on-the-go gift set, £20, feelunique.com

10 Second Slay Christmas bundle, £19.99 (was £34.97), BPerfect Cosmetics

NYX Love Lust Disco Glitter set, £10 (was £20), Superdrug

The Ultimate Duo, £15, Make Up Pro Store

Mesmerising oudh accord and gold festive bauble, £14, Molton Brown

B Paddy McGurgan

With December 25 fast approaching, I've picked out the best gift sets and beauty bundles for those people in your life who can never have enough make-up or beauty products in their Christmas stockings.

Glamglow x Becca We Know Glow set, £25, Space NK

This skincare and make-up duo contains two new and exclusive products - a firming face mask and skin perfecting powder. In a limited edition pink formula, the Pink Gravitymud Firming Mask Treatment works to keep skin feeling lifted and supple before make-up application. The second step in this set, the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector is a creamy powder which will airbrush away the look of imperfections when used alone and adds a touch of shimmer when applied on top of foundation.

The Ultimate Duo, £15, Make Up Pro Store

This lip set from my very own Make Up Pro Store is the ultimate duo this Christmas, containing two must-have shades to keep in your handbag. With two lip glazes and matching liners in a festive red and a deep berry tone, this inexpensive duo can be used for any Christmas event. Individually these items did retail for £26.50, but are now reduced to an amazing £15 for Christmas, making this set the perfect stocking-filler or Secret Santa gift.

10 Second Slay Christmas bundle, £19.99 (was £34.97), BPerfect Cosmetics

Glow all the way through the 12 days of Christmas and beyond with this ultimate tanning bundle from Belfast-based brand BPerfect Cosmetics. This 10 Second Slay set contains a tan liquid or mousse from the range in the shade of your choice, a make-up and tanning headband and a BPerfect branded pop socket.

bareMinerals Bare Glow on-the-go gift set, £20, feelunique.com

You can revive your sun-kissed summer glow even in the depths of winter with this glow gift set from bareMinerals. The limited edition face palette, which houses a bronzer, highlighter and blush, is presented in a sleek mirrored compact, allowing you to actually top up your glow while on-the-go.

NYX Love Lust Disco Glitter set, £10 (was £20), Superdrug

This fabulous set from NYX contains three glamorous glitters, as well as a glitter primer to ensure a sparkle that lasts all night. I truly love the NYX glitters as they come in such a beautiful range of colours, the particles are larger in size and they layer on to all eye looks beautifully.

Mesmerising oudh accord and gold festive bauble, £14, Molton Brown

A perfect stocking filler or Christmas tree decoration, this bauble gift from Molton Brown is infused with a fragrant aroma and is enriched with 24-carat gold leaf extracts for a truly magical bathing experience. It's an invigorating body wash - with notes of cinnamon leaf, honey and bergamot - that will leave you feeling totally refreshed and uplifted.

Shiseido mini gift kit, £20, lookfantastic.com

This mini gift kit contains two shades of Shiseido's Modern Matte powder lipstick - 505 Peep Show, a subtle rose nude, and 515 Mellow Drama, a strong festive red. The non-drying formula delivers a full-coverage, matte finish which feels light-weight and powder-soft on the lips and provides a powder-soft finish on lips. These are ideal shades for this month's festivities.

Smashbox Cosmic Celebration lash and liner set, £24, Boots

Create cosmic-level beauty for the Christmas holidays and beyond with this lash and liner set from Smashbox. Worth £40, this collection contains a deluxe-size Photo Finish lash primer, a full-size Full Exposure mascara and a deluxe-size Always On Gel liner in Fishnet.