Make-up masterclass: Top eight gift sets for the beauty junkie in your life

Paddy McGurgan is one of NI's best-known beauty experts and here he has picked out some of the best beauty sets for that perfect present or Secret Santa

With December 25 fast approaching, I've picked out the best gift sets and beauty bundles for those people in your life who can never have enough make-up or beauty products in their Christmas stockings.

Glamglow x Becca We Know Glow set, £25, Space NK

This skincare and make-up duo contains two new and exclusive products - a firming face mask and skin perfecting powder. In a limited edition pink formula, the Pink Gravitymud Firming Mask Treatment works to keep skin feeling lifted and supple before make-up application. The second step in this set, the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector is a creamy powder which will airbrush away the look of imperfections when used alone and adds a touch of shimmer when applied on top of foundation.

The Ultimate Duo, £15, Make Up Pro Store

This lip set from my very own Make Up Pro Store is the ultimate duo this Christmas, containing two must-have shades to keep in your handbag. With two lip glazes and matching liners in a festive red and a deep berry tone, this inexpensive duo can be used for any Christmas event. Individually these items did retail for £26.50, but are now reduced to an amazing £15 for Christmas, making this set the perfect stocking-filler or Secret Santa gift.

10 Second Slay Christmas bundle, £19.99 (was £34.97), BPerfect Cosmetics

Glow all the way through the 12 days of Christmas and beyond with this ultimate tanning bundle from Belfast-based brand BPerfect Cosmetics. This 10 Second Slay set contains a tan liquid or mousse from the range in the shade of your choice, a make-up and tanning headband and a BPerfect branded pop socket.

bareMinerals Bare Glow on-the-go gift set, £20, feelunique.com

You can revive your sun-kissed summer glow even in the depths of winter with this glow gift set from bareMinerals. The limited edition face palette, which houses a bronzer, highlighter and blush, is presented in a sleek mirrored compact, allowing you to actually top up your glow while on-the-go.

NYX Love Lust Disco Glitter set, £10 (was £20), Superdrug

This fabulous set from NYX contains three glamorous glitters, as well as a glitter primer to ensure a sparkle that lasts all night. I truly love the NYX glitters as they come in such a beautiful range of colours, the particles are larger in size and they layer on to all eye looks beautifully.

Mesmerising oudh accord and gold festive bauble, £14, Molton Brown

A perfect stocking filler or Christmas tree decoration, this bauble gift from Molton Brown is infused with a fragrant aroma and is enriched with 24-carat gold leaf extracts for a truly magical bathing experience. It's an invigorating body wash - with notes of cinnamon leaf, honey and bergamot - that will leave you feeling totally refreshed and uplifted.

Shiseido mini gift kit, £20, lookfantastic.com

This mini gift kit contains two shades of Shiseido's Modern Matte powder lipstick - 505 Peep Show, a subtle rose nude, and 515 Mellow Drama, a strong festive red. The non-drying formula delivers a full-coverage, matte finish which feels light-weight and powder-soft on the lips and provides a powder-soft finish on lips. These are ideal shades for this month's festivities.

Smashbox Cosmic Celebration lash and liner set, £24, Boots

Create cosmic-level beauty for the Christmas holidays and beyond with this lash and liner set from Smashbox. Worth £40, this collection contains a deluxe-size Photo Finish lash primer, a full-size Full Exposure mascara and a deluxe-size Always On Gel liner in Fishnet.