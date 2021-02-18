Make working from your home work in your favour

If you've changed jobs recently, are meeting remotely and find video calls tiring, Sinead Lunny from Public Speaking NI advises on what to do

Lockdown, for many, demands hour after hour of work-related Zoom/Teams meetings. Video chat is helping us stay connected to our colleagues - and personally, to our families - but after months of ensuring our microphone is switched on and hiding laundry/mess, how can we maximise our focus and delivery of what we need to say?