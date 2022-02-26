Mammy Banter’s Serena Terry on supporting mental health awareness, not caring what people think and dreams coming true
The woman behind the global social media hit opens up ahead of the release of her debut novel
Catriona Doherty
Serena Terry, digital creator, founder and star of Mammy Banter, has been keeping us entertained throughout lockdown and beyond with her laugh-out-loud video clips on social media platforms TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. And this week, the Londonderry woman’s debut novel hits shop shelves.