Many people don’t understand how pottery is made, says Co Derry ceramicist

The Blackheath Pottery is just one of many studios taking part across the island enabling peopled to get involved with craft makers

August Craft Month is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Craft NI and in partnership with Design & Crafts Council of Ireland and Cork Craft & Design.

During the month, over 300 events will be taking place throughout the island, enabling people to get involved while supporting makers.

The open studios taking place across Northern Ireland will provide the public rare opportunities to watch craft makers at work and learn more about their processes.

One company reasonably new to Craft Month is The Blackheath Pottery in Blackhill, close to Coleraine.

This will be Babs Belshaw’s second year of involvement. Specialising in porcelain tableware, her work is synonymous with scenic coastlines, and she’s based in a converted Georgian courtyard. It also provides a home for a café, working pottery and a recently added gallery.

The pottery is located within a converted courtyard

“I run quite a lot of classes as well and it’s amazing, people do find, oh, this is actually a lot harder than it looks,” says Babs, who graduated in Ceramics from Cardiff School of Art and Design and the DCCOI Ceramics Skills Course in Kilkenny.

“Lots of people want to know where it comes from and support locals. You can see me making the mugs; we’ve a big glass wall in the middle of our café into my studio. You do find people sit watching and ask, ‘Oh, what are you doing now?’ It’s really just a bit of education as well so people understand how pottery is made because not many people do.”

Receiving something that’s been made by hand can lead to consumer treasuring these special pieces.

“Homeware especially is now becoming a bit like a fast fashion. People feel ‘oh, that’ll do,’ redecorate, buy all new, that sort of thing,” says Babs.

“But when people do put more investment into it and buy something really unique and beautiful, they treasure it as well. Yes, it’s a wee bit more expensive than maybe Ikea but it’s really beautiful.

“I’m really conscious especially making something like a bowl or plates that are being used. I will make a few prototypes, bring them in the house and use them and get all my family to use them. If something’s not quite right — if the gravy not sit in the plate right or whatever — if it doesn’t work out, I’ll tweak it until it’s really perfect.

Babs Belshaw of The Blackheath Pottery

“Only then I’ll put it out in the shop or sell online because I know then I’ve made a really good item that people will use and really love it.”

Usage is important — handmade ceramics can be both fun and functional, not simply saved ‘for best’.

“My granny who’s recently moved in with us had two tea sets that were never, ever used,” says Babs.

“We make a point of using them because they’re sat there and they’re perfect, but there’s no point in having a good thing sitting there and you’re not going to use it. And a thing like a cup of tea… every morning or every afternoon you’ll make a cup of tea. If you have a really gorgeous mug, it just adds to it.”

With Babs’s granny now living in the family home, four generations are all living under the same roof. Babs and her husband moved back three years ago and have since had a child. Her brother and his wife moved from the Isle of Man to Blackhill after he agreed to run the pottery café.

“It can be a busy kitchen sometimes,” laughs Babs.

“I’ve always been into art and I loved making things even when I was younger. I’d love to know how things work, do a bit of carpentry and things like that.

“Then Stephen, my brother, he does all the baking and cooking and from travelling has picked up certain recipes, mainly Australian, like a banana bread that is just amazing.

“He’s really creative in the kitchen and then my mum does sculpture so she makes mainly animal sculptures. She said she’s retired twice, but we’re trying to get her back and make some more. And then my dad has just opened the art gallery, which is in the same property, round the corner from the car park. The exhibition we’re running at the moment for August craft month is local amateur painters of all abilities.”

For Babs, Stephen and their two sisters, who live in Australia, growing up at home came with their parents’ focus on happiness.

“Yes, there was an element of, ‘OK, you have to go to school, you have to do your maths’, but at the end of it all was really ‘well, if that makes you happy’. We were really encouraged and supported.

“I was about 16 and after an art course had two hours doing pottery and I thought this is fantastic, this is what I want to do.

“I came home and Mum found a course in Limavady that did a bit more art with ceramics. Then I was supported to go to university to do ceramics.

“After all that, I was in Kilkenny to do a production throwing course. The whole way along was really, ‘well what’s the next stage, what about this market, why don’t you apply for this show?’

Babs Belshaw

“They’re really my biggest fans as well which was really helpful.

“I’ve come across a lot of people going through my classes who loved art at school, but feel it’s not really a proper job,” continues Babs.

“Which I understand — a generation ago it was wasn’t really the done thing, art college was sort of a bit of an easy way out.

“Whereas, my experience of when I was younger was really quite the opposite. It was a lot of work, hours of sitting making mugs.

“I’ve been a potter my whole life really, I’ve not really done anything else. Opening my own place really was my dream after I worked for a few people and understood more of the business side of how do you sell it and what is tax and all this that’s not really emphasised much in art college. Once I sort of worked all that out, and I’m still learning, I think the support around me really helps if I get an email or an invoice.”

Read more Former nurse sitting pretty after launching cushions company

For Babs, it’s a moment of meditation, sitting at a wheel, describing it as ‘the best thing.’

“There’s two sides to it: if I’ve a big order, I’ve got nothing in stock of a certain size, it’s a bit like a factory. I’ve got my clay ready, I’m sitting at the wheel and then just repeat, repeat, repeat until I’ve got my 20 or my 40 made.

“When you’re in the middle of that, your mind can’t really think of other things because you have to really concentrate on what you’re doing. There’s that side, but then the other one is when I’ve got an hour at the end of the day when I’ve made my list and I’m not much else on and just have a go and I’ll be a bit more creative.

“That’s when I do a lot more bigger pieces like vases or big plates and it’s really just let’s see what the clay wants to be and how it turns out. That side I love but that’s a bit more like the hobby side, you have to still do your orders and get your list done as well.”

She says that TV shows such as The Great Pottery Throw Down inspire interest in creative media such as ceramics.

“I really love the Throw Down, it’s great fun. They are making everything and anything from a toilet to a porcelain tea set. I have found people are really, really obsessed with that show. And then they’re like, ‘oh my god, I have to have a go, where can I do that?’”

For more information on The Blackheath Pottery please visit www.blackheathpottery.com. For more information on August Craft Month, see www.craftni.org and for a closer look at the island-wide programme, see www.augustcraftmonth.org