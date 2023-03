Martin McGuinness, the 'Foyle Nessie' and me: Ivan Little on the sea monster tale that went around the world

Ivan Little reports on how he and the late Martin McGuinness lent credibility to rumours that an 'Irish Nessie' was lurking in Lough Foyle... a hoax swallowed hook, line and sinker by TV companies around the world

A mechanical fire-breathing River Foyle monster during The Return of Colmcille event as part of UK City of Culture celebrations in 2013

Ivan Little Wed 24 Jun 2020 at 09:18