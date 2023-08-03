Mary Peters tackling the challenge to give young people in Northern Ireland a sporting chance

Lady Mary’s Trust, founded almost 50 years ago, following her 1972 Olympic triumph, and much like its owner has a solid track record. Its contribution to Northern Ireland’s young sporting talent has been astounding and it is the only organisation province-wide to help both disabled and able-bodied boys and girls achieve their sporting dreams.

However, Lady Mary says the current climate is not without its funding woes — a challenge, that much like the rest of her career, she is determined to overcome.

“Whilst funding alone will never create a sports star, it can be the make or break! Lack of financial support can be the reason young athletes don’t go on to meet their potential. It is the mission of my Trust to give as many talented young people as possible a sporting chance,” she says.

“The Trust is not publicly funded. As a registered charity we rely on the generosity of donations provided by individuals and our partner businesses. This and only this helps us to not only ensure that generations to come can experience the joy and elation of sporting success, but also build on Northern Ireland’s sporting legacy for the future.

“It is a challenging climate for all charitable organisations but nurturing our young remains important. I’m proud that my team continues to create meaningful connections with a host of corporate sponsors who share in this vision and want to provide funding for deserving athletes.”

Two such athletes, awarded funding as part of a £15000 bursary fund started in partnership with Hughes Insurance in 2021 include Lydia McQuillan, a 16-year-old squash player from Lisburn, and Thomas Bell, an 18-year-old karate pro from Carrickfergus.

Lydia has ranked up some incredible achievements to date, finishing off the latest squash season as number one in Ireland. She recently represented Ireland in the European U17 Squash Championships in Prague, and is set to travel to Australia with the Ireland squad later this month after being selected to represent the U19 team at the Women’s World Junior Individual and Team Championships in Melbourne.

Lydia McQuillan

“Being selected as a bursary recipient feels amazing,” says Lydia. “It will help me with costs of travelling to and from training in Dublin which will be a lot more frequent now as all focus is on Melbourne — a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent Ireland, and one that I get the chance to share with the rest of the team.

“I am so fortunate to have found a sport that I love, I swam for Lisburn for many years and just lost interest in it, so I decided to go to Lisburn Racquets Club where my brother played badminton, and a friend introduced me to squash. Sport plays a big part in our family, with my mum now in her second season playing for South Antrim Hockey Club and my dad an avid cyclist.

“I like keeping active. If I am not playing squash, I am getting outdoors either exploring the Mournes or at the beach. I love paddle boarding and body boarding during the summer months, and I also help out at my club with junior teams with the hope that I can inspire and help them grow the confidence to compete.”

Thomas also has a list of accolades under his belt, having recently brought home a coveted British karate medal from the Four Nations championships in June. Thomas’ passion for karate was inspired by watching movies of martial arts from a young age.

“I loved how diverse the sport was as a young child, it was so different to anything my friends did, it excited me and still does to this day. I would advise any young person wanting to pursue a sporting career to go for it, don’t let anything hold you back. Find something that excites you and give it your all,” he says.

Thomas Bell

“I don’t necessarily come from a sporting background, so I suppose you could say I am breaking the mould. Outside of karate, I have a love for photography and music, and I play two instruments. I hope that I can show others that you don’t necessarily need to have experience or know somebody in today’s sporting world to try something new.

“I’ve worked hard to get to where I am so it’s great to have my commitment and hard graft acknowledged through the bursary programme. My ambition is to make history for Northern Ireland by winning world and European medals — so watch this space.”

And Thomas’s drive is replicated right across the province with Northern Ireland long recognised for its sporting heritage and honours. Hughes Insurance will continue to partner with The Trust throughout 2023 to help young individuals along their sporting journey.

Emma Haughian, Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance says: “It is an absolute pleasure to renew our partnership with Mary Peters Trust for the third year running. Our 2022 programme was a tremendous success, with ten young athletes from all over Northern Ireland supported on their individual journeys in sports such as judo, athletics, badminton and rugby. It means a lot to us as an organisation to contribute to communities in this way.”

The remaining bursary selections will be announced on Hughes Insurance social media throughout 2023.