Me and my health: Actor Hannah Carnegie on her lifestyle

Actor Hannah Carnegie (32), from Belfast, is appearing as Sally McCooey in Centre Stage Theatre Company's revival of the legendary, hugely popular radio series The McCooeys by Joseph Tomelty, renowned actor, novelist, playwright, theatre manager and Hannah's grandfather. The long-running series focused on the lives of a working-class Belfast family and ran from 1949 to 1955 on the BBC NI Home Service. Hannah is general manager of Centre Stage Theatre Company.