Me and my health: BBC presenter Vinny Hurrell on his lifestyle

The 38-year-old ("though the bio on my website says 29 - no plans to change that!") is a BBC radio and television producer and presenter. He lives with his family in north Belfast.

Do you take regular exercise and if so, what?

Before lockdown I would have gone to the gym around three times a week. In the past it was more, but life gets in the way. Now, I have a treadmill I use (my hips don't like me running on the road) and I try to do some weights/resistance stuff at home - but I don't have the proper kit to do it right.

I learned many years ago that exercise not only helps physically, but it really lifts my mood. I always feel better after a workout.

What is the worst illness you've had?

I broke my ankle at school while playing volleyball. It was less like that scene from Top Gun and more like something from You've Been Framed. I was about 15 and it took a long time to heal. Now and then I still have a few aches and pains from it. Aside from that I have been very fortunate.

With mum Jean, brother Patrick, dad Donal and brother Donal

How healthy is your diet?

It was much better before lockdown than it is now. My head is usually in the fridge. But I love my fruit and veg and try to get plenty of them into my diet. When I do get to the gym I try to make sure there's plenty of protein in my diet. Although lately I've been thinking about going down the vegetarian route. Unfortunately I love my bread, could eat a toastie with every meal, and have a weakness for a chip and dip.

Any bad habits?

I used to bite my nails (have done since I was tiny) but I managed to stop since lockdown. Aside from that, and the occasionally grumpy morning, no. This is maybe a question to ask people who know me though - their answers may be different from mine!

Do you drink and smoke/ if so how much?

I don't smoke, but do enjoy Bourbon and Guinness. Once a week is my norm.

Do you take any supplements?

I try to take multi-vitamins and glucosamine for joints every day. I find it hard to get into the habit of taking them so I sometimes forget.

How do you take time out?

DIY is my thing. It's totally different from the day jobs. Everything from house renovations to small jobs. It's a way to clear my head and I also find it enjoyable. This week I've started tiling for the first time. It looks okay as long as you don't put a level near it. For me I need to have time away from work. It can be very busy and sometimes stressful, so those quieter moments with family and friends are what I look forward to. Strangely in lockdown, though I don't get to go and visit my parents, siblings and friends when I want, we talk more on the phone than ever - group video chats, online drinks, family quizzes. I think the coronavirus has made me (and others I'm sure) so aware of how lucky I am to have these people in my life. We so often take things for granted.

Busy life: Vinny with dog Winnie

How well do you sleep?

Ah, sleep. Sometimes I sleep great and sometimes I really struggle. It can depend on what's going on in my life. If I'm worried about something or feeling a little anxious, it really affects my sleep. And lack of sleep impacts on everything in my life, as I'm sure it does for others. If I can get seven hours a night, I'm winning.

Do you worry at all about getting old?

Ha. Yes and no. It depends on the day. I should say I've taken a few steps over the years to try and tackle the impact of age. From moisturisers to the gym, some work on my teeth, and a little bit of filler to make my eyes look less tired. I do think it is important to look after yourself inside and out. A hair cut always makes you feel good! Though I may soon have to try and cut my own - I fear that may have a different outcome. However, getting older doesn't weigh too heavily on my mind, and I think it's important to not over-focus on something you have little control over.

I am very lucky to have an amazing family and a career I love. I try to make the most of things, live for the day and create memories with the people that matter every chance I get.

Making a big splash

What is your go-to product that keeps you feeling healthy?

Not a product per se - but two litres of water every day.

Vinny presents My First Home, which is available on BBC iPlayer. You can hear him on The Vinny Hurrell Show every Friday from 3pm on BBC Radio Ulster and on BBC Sounds. Follow him on Twitter (@VinnyBelfast) and Instagram (@VinnyHurrell)