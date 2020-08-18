Me and my health: BBC radio presenter Connor Phillips on his lifestyle

The 38-year-old TV and radio presenter, from Jonesborough in south Armagh, currently hosts his own show on BBC Radio Ulster. He is married to BBC Breakfast presenter Holly Hamilton.

Q: Do you take regular exercise and if so, what?

A: Yes, I try and make it a priority. I've always been naturally fit but it is getting more challenging as I get older. When I left university I got some personal training qualifications and did some work with the Australian Institute of Strength and Conditioning through Sport NI. It made me a bit more exercise-focused. I tend to mix my exercise between playing Gaelic football and the gym. I try to make sure I'm doing some sort of high intensity training around five days a week. I've recently moved back to NI from working in Manchester where I played soccer in the off season and gaelic for a team which won the last three Lancashire Senior Gaelic Football Championships, which was hard work. When I wasn't injured (which happened a lot last year), training was tough and I tried to mix that with gym work - a mixture of weights and running. I'm hoping to play with the club I grew up with, Dromintee GAC in Armagh, now that I'm home a bit more. I have actually enjoyed training in lockdown. I've really enjoyed 5km runs and setting myself targets. My wife will tell you when I don't come in under 20 minutes from a 5km run I can be a bit grumpy.

Q: What's the worst illness you've had?

A: I had a pretty serious illness when I was a small boy called idiopathic thrombocytopenia which was a complete mystery to doctors. It was affecting my immune system and I would bruise very easily. My white blood cell count was very low and the doctors feared the worst for me at times. However, with a bit of patience, steroids, weekly blood tests and a really patient doctor I was relatively normal after a while. However, it scared my parents and I still bruise easily to this day.

Q: How healthy is your diet?

A: I suppose I'd say good but it could be better - but who doesn't say that! I like to use intermittent fasting to control the amount of food I take in. It means you do all your eating in an eight-hour window each day. It's great for things like blood pressure, energy levels and it means you don't snack needlessly all day or late at night. It does mean I have to be very disciplined Monday to Friday but I tend to go off the rails a bit at the weekends. I like to try and get eggs, vegetables and salad in with most meals and I stick to the good proteins when I can but I do like my chocolate and crisps. My wife is a very healthy cook plus she's really good at doing things that I wouldn't think of, so we complement each other well in that way.

Q: Any bad habits?

A: Beer and chicken burgers. There's a takeaway place near our house in Manchester where my wife is based that does an amazing chicken burger and it's is right beside my local pub which is a dangerous combination. I'm living in Newry at the minute and there's a place less than 10 minutes' walk from my house that does the best chicken burgers on earth.

Q: Do you drink and smoke? If so, how much?

A: I'm not a smoker - I'm an anti-smoker. I've always hated smoking - especially when my parents did it in the Eighties and Nineties, but they gave it up on Millennium eve and haven't looked back. I enjoy a few pints of Guinness occasionally but during lockdown I've been trying to behave myself. I'm enjoying light beers a lot at the minute.

Q: Do you take any supplements?

A: I had previously taken glucosamine sulphate for my joints as I have a bit of a dodgy knee but not for a while now. I think that if you have a good enough diet you should be getting most of your vitamins.

Q: How do you take time out?

A: Running is great. Sometimes I'll just go to a running track and turn everything off and just run until I'm tired. I like to travel as well - my wife and I like to go to Portugal when we can. We had a holiday pencilled in recently but obviously it's not happening now with the restrictions. We got married in Portugal and although we have only been married for a few years we try and make plans to go there every year on or near our anniversary. If I'm really uptight or anxious about anything I just try and surround myself with beautiful scenery and just try and switch off. I live in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty - so I just go and explore.

Q: How well do you sleep?

A: In Manchester, very well - in Newry, not so much. My wife and I can go a few weeks without seeing each other as we are both presenters with obligations in different places, and there was much more time apart when travel was completely restricted. In Manchester I'm sleeping with my wife which I've become accustomed to over the years and it feels normal, comfortable and what I'm used to. If I'm on my own in Newry it doesn't feel right. It's all down to habits, I guess.

Q: Do you worry about getting old?

A: Not really. You only get one chance at life so try to live it to the fullest. At the minute I'm focusing on the new job at BBC Radio Ulster and I have some TV projects on the horizon. I've tried to make sure I get to see my wife more, and now that I am home I'm also making sure I get to see the family more.

Q: What is your go-to product that keeps you feeling healthy?

A: Water and a foam roller. I like to make sure I'm well hydrated - I try to drink a litre during my drive to work then I drink a lot when I'm on the radio too. As someone who does a lot of sport I use my foam roller to make sure I'm flexible. People find it strange in my industry that I stand up when I'm on the radio or TV but I find it means I don't get stiff sitting down for too long. If I do get stiff, especially from driving, I lie on the foam roller and roll the ageing muscles and joints out.

The Connor Philips Show is on BBC Radio Ulster, Monday to Friday, from 10.30am-12noon and is also on BBC Sounds