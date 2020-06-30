Me and my health: Belfast author KA Denver on her lifestyle

The 46-year-old author from Belfast, also known as KA Denver, is the writer of Forest of Ancestors, the first in The Guardians series, and novella The Grimoire Prophecies, and has been a paranormal researcher for 15 years. She was one of the organisers of the first All Ireland Paracon in Belfast. She is married to Damian and has two children, Meadbh (19) and Brendan (14).

Do you take regular exercise and if so, what?

I don't take any regular exercise at the minute, even with all that is happening. I still have to go to work and when I get home I spend time with my family before settling down to research for the articles I have planned on my editorial calendar. There are not enough hours in the day for me at the moment, so something had to give and that, unfortunately, is exercise. But because of that I have made changes to my diet.

What is the worst illness you've had?

The worst illness I have ever had to deal with are migraines. I get ocular migraines and cluster migraines which are usually brought on either by stress or too much time in front of the laptop, which for me the latter is a professional hazard.

How healthy is your diet?

My diet is a lot better than it used to be. Not so long ago I would drink on average eight tins of cola per day with the occasional tin or two of Red Bull. All that sugar, along with my chocolate habit, had the not so wonderful effect of adding extra weight on me that, having hit early menopause, I found really hard to shift. Recently though, I took the leap and made major changes to my diet. I cut out all carbonated sugary drinks and downloaded an app that allows me to track my daily calorie intake. In six weeks I lost 14lb.

Any bad habits?

If I had to list a bad habit, it would have to be my inability to do nothing. I know that sounds ridiculous, but it is true. I find it difficult switching off. If I am not writing, I am researching, and if I am not researching, I am designing book covers for fellow self-published authors. I like to keep busy.

Do you drink and smoke/if so how much?

I can honestly say I have never smoked a day in my life. I could never justify spending money on something you just burnt and got nothing from it except addiction. I drank when I was younger, but I have discovered the older I get the harder it is to recover from, so I just cut back to very occasional drinking. If I do fancy a tipple it would be a glass of Pinot, but that would be a rare occasion.

Do you take any supplements?

I took supplements a few years back, but I didn't notice any difference between taking them and not, so I gave up.

How do you take time out?

I have been asked this a few times by fellow authors and researchers and my answer is usually the same as theirs... I don't. I enjoy what I do, I love my research and I love to write. I feel I am at my best when I am being creative.

How well do you sleep?

Being menopausal has brought a mixed bag of fatigue and insomnia. But I have found that if I get a minimum of five hours' sleep I am good. I usually rise in the morning with my husband at around 6am and that is when my day starts. After a mug of coffee, I open my laptop and get stuck in.

Do you worry about getting old?

I don't worry about getting old - I think that is pointless. It is going to happen; you can't fight against time.

What is your go-to product that keeps you feeling healthy?

My children bought me a Fitbit for Mother's Day which I love. I don't drive - I never sat my driving test - so I always travelled by taxi or family car. Accepting my daily exercise was not what it should be, I made the decision to walk everywhere as long as it was within a reasonable distance. So I ensure I walk a minimum of 10,000 steps per day. I feel better for it and I have noticed it has helped with my weight loss.

Kathy is looking for stories from readers on paranormal things that have happened to them to share on her website. Any paranormal experience from ghost sightings to UFOs - all are welcome. Email her at weirdlyparanormal@gmail.com. Visit her website (weirdlyparanormal.com), Facebook (KA Denver) or Twitter (@Weirdparanormal)