Me and my health: Elaine Agnew on her lifestyle

Elaine Agnew (53) originally from Kilwaughter in Co Antrim, has created the music for Turnabout, a new family friendly show exploring children's thoughts on hope, as part of this year's Belfast Children's Festival. She writes music and facilitates creative music workshops in education and healthcare settings, encouraging people to be creative through music. Her partner is Andrew Kemp (51) whose daughter Eirinn (21) is in her final year at Strathclyde University studying Prosthetics and Orthotics

Q: Do you take regular exercise and if so, what?

A: I try very hard to take regular exercise but looming deadlines and horrible weather sometimes puts a stop to that. This month Andrew and I have been doing yoga every night for at least 30 minutes. At the weekend we'll get out for a decent walk up round the Giants Ring or the Lagan Towpath which is close to where we live. I hope to get back out on my bike soon - I love the idea of running but it doesn't come naturally!

Q: What is the worst illness you've had?

A: A few years back I had a horrendous dose of vertigo. I was working that day in a school in Ashford in County Wicklow and afterwards drove up to Dublin for a rehearsal with the RTE Philharmonic Choir. I didn't feel great that day. When I got parked at RTE my head started spinning and I felt very dizzy. I had to sit very still in my car as any head movement made me feel sick. I then started vomiting and had to hold tightly onto my steering wheel as it felt that I was going to fall if I let go.

A passer-by saw me in distress and offered help. I called my friend Jacinta who took me to St Vincent's Hospital where I was admitted for three nights. When I arrived they thought I was having a stroke as my speech was slurred, but on further examination I was diagnosed with vertigo. I felt awful - any movement of my head made me vomit, even blinking made me sick.

Since then I have had a couple of gentler attacks - I know when it's coming and so I go to bed with a hot water bottle and weather the storm.

Q: How healthy is your diet?

A: My diet is fairly healthy. I love vegetables, especially red ones, and I'd happily survive without meat. I grow my own potatoes, onions and raspberries and in my greenhouse I grow tomatoes, cucumbers and spinach - everything I grow is eaten! My neighbour has three hens (Nugget, Omelette and Goujon) and he regularly gives us fresh eggs.

Q: Any bad habits?

A: I'm partial to a cheeky chicken chow mein…

Q: Do you drink and smoke/if so how much?

A: I don't smoke and I love a glass or two of pinot grigio, though I can easily down a bottle or two of Prosecco with my beautiful god-daughter Francesca!

Q: Do you take any supplements?

A: Occasionally. I don't like fish. I had a really bad experience in Iceland (the country, not the supermarket) and have never liked fish since. I take cod liver oil supplements to counter that.

Q: How do you take time out?

A: When you work as a freelance musician it's hard to turn off. I love gardening and that's my go-to place to relax. I also like to spend time with my mum down on our family farm and we'll bake soda bread and drink loads of tea. Cooking helps me to relax.

Q: How well do you sleep?

A: Mostly good, but when I can't, I'll come downstairs and have a hot drink, and when I go back to bed I'll sleep great.

Q: Do you worry about getting old?

A: No, not at all. Getting old is a gift that has given me confidence and I appreciate everyone and everything that I have in my life. I'll never retire though, I'm going to age creatively!

Q: What is your go-to product that keeps you feeling healthy?

A: Fresh air…

Free screenings of Turnabout by Maiden Voyage Dance will be available online and on demand as part of Belfast Children's Festival from March 6 to 14. Book your places at www.youngatart.co.uk/whats-on/turnabout. To book a free Turnabout primary school or group workshop with Maiden Voyage Dance, email: engage@maidenvoyagedance.com