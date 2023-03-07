Me and my health: ‘For me, training is pointless unless you are giving it your all’

Daniel Ricketts (37) from Bangor, is a gym owner and personal trainer with over 20 years of experience

I absolutely love health and fitness. I do resistance training in a gym four times per week, where I separate each muscle group and push it to failure. For me, training is pointless unless you are giving it your all. I regularly go mountain biking with friends all over the country every weekend or as often as I can. I love travelling to other countries to try new places and test my biking ability - which isn't great but for me, it's all about having fun in the fresh air. I also go on regular walks with my two hyper dogs.

Do you take regular exercise and if so, what do you do?

What is the worst illness you’ve had?

I look after my health pretty well. I’m lucky that I have never suffered any serious illness. I eat well, supplement with quality vitamins and exercise regularly to make sure I'm in good health all the time. I understand that some health problems are completely out of our control, but I believe in controlling what I can to minimise the chances of getting ill.

How healthy is your diet?

I am a massive believer in having a flexible diet approach, I eat good wholesome foods the majority of the time. I often order from a meal prep company as my life is busy and I work long hours. However, if I do want something like chocolate, crisps, or ice cream, I'll have it. We all need to learn to build a healthy relationship with food that isn’t restrictive. A balanced diet is key to feeling and looking your best.

Any bad habits?

I’d say a bad habit of mine would be that I’m a perfectionist, I like things done right. I can't sleep knowing something has been half-done. I am fussy when it comes to my house, car and bikes. I guess I’m a bit of a clean freak with cars and bikes!

Do you smoke? If so, how much?

No, I’ve never smoked, not even when I used to drink. For me, my health is my wealth, so smoking for me is just increasing the likelihood of a serious illness.

Do you take any supplements?

I do. I take a good quality multivitamin, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, the odd protein shake and creatine monohydrate to maximize performance and recovery. The supplements industry is massive, it's important to understand what’s going to benefit you the most. Supplements should be taken to complement your health - there is no magic pill for health and wellbeing.

Personal trainer and gym owner Daniel Ricketts

How do you take time out?

For me, getting out in nature is massive for clearing your mind. I love mountain biking with friends and going for walks along the coast with my partner and our dogs. It’s important to take time away from our phones and all the mayhem that life can be.

How well do you sleep?

Most of the time 6-7 hours of sleep is amazing for me. I like to get up early in the mornings but I do have the odd late night working and looking after my clients.

Do you worry about getting old?

Not at all. I believe in looking after your body, it’s the only vehicle we have that we don’t get to change when it gets tired, so look after it and you will reap the rewards into your older years.

What is your go-to product that keeps you healthy?

There is no go-to product for me. What keeps me healthy is good, nutritious food and regular exercise, whether that be a walk along the beach or a workout at the gym. Health is about feeling good about yourself and the body that you’re lucky enough to be in.

Daniel recently launched his first nutrition and fitness app DNA Bodies - so named because he wants to change people’s bodies on a fundamental level. He’s passionate about helping men and women achieve their best-ever body through education and believes in the importance of training in a way that is enjoyable and sustainable.

Find out more about Daniel and get in touch: www.dnabodies.com; daniel@dnabodies.com ; www.instagram.com/daniel_dnabodies