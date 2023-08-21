Me and My Money: ‘Be patient with large purchases, save as much as you can and borrow as little as you have to’

Jo Azevedo, head of design at Sliderobes, talks budgets, saving and splurges.

I would say I’m definitely a saver. I feel great when I have saved up for that bigger purchase, like I’ve achieved a major goal. Having said that, I must admit that I find it hard to say no to that daily coffee from Nero or the latest must-have accessory for the home. You’ve got to treat yourself sometimes.

​How much is in your wallet?

It’s full of bank cards and loyalty cards mainly, but I always carry a minimum of cash just to cover myself in case the kids need it, or the tooth fairy comes, or if I need a shopping trolley at the supermarket.

​Do you adhere to a budget?

I always agree and stick to a budget with clients; however, I also like to show them what option B looks like and what they can get by spending just a little bit more, as it’s normally always worth it. Likewise, I tend to adhere to a budget when I spend my hard-earned savings. I am careful when it comes to the family household budget. I love a clothes swap or a hand-me-down when it comes to the kids’ clothing, and I am also careful when it comes to the weekly food shop. Food has gotten so expensive lately — as has pretty much everything else these days.

​Do you have (m)any loyalty cards?

Yes, I have at least five loyalty cards, to cover a variety of things such as beauty, coffee, kids play, restaurants and clothing. I think that, in the current climate, people are much more aware of loyalty cards, discount vouchers, etc, to help them maximise their budgets, make their money go a little further, or even just to save points and treat themselves to a little something at the end of it all.

Cash or card: what’s your preference?

Card, without a doubt. It’s just so handy. It’s not that I have anything against cash, but there’s just very little room for it in my handbags. Just the bare minimum, as I said earlier, to cover little ad hoc emergencies.

​What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

I once negotiated a really significant deal from a few of my suppliers for renovations on a large project I was working on which enabled the client to achieve a lot more than they expected. They were extremely satisfied and, as a result, became a regular client, which was nice.

​What’s the most important financial lesson you’ve learned?

Even though I sometimes like to push them, budgets are extremely wise, as they give you a clear insight into your current financial situation and can help you reduce unnecessary costs, as well as providing motivation for improved decision making to achieve your long-term goals. I would also advise people not to be impatient when it comes to large purchases: save as much as you can and borrow as little as you have to.

​What’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?

Obviously our family home is the biggest single thing that we’ve purchased, but outside of that, I’d say the cars, an amazing holiday to Africa and an Hermès bag.

​If money was no object, you’d buy…

A big estate by the beach, with lots of land, where the kids could live out their dreams of having horses and being at the beach. This would be a fantastic setting to host many of our social gatherings. Oh, and I’d also buy a nice holiday home in Portugal.